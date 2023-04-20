NETC Staff Members Receive 2022 Rear Admiral Luis de Florez Team Award

Pensacola, Fla.— Leaders from Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) Steering Committee received the 2022 Rear Admiral Luis de Florez Training and Simulation Award April 19, 2023.



Capt. Isaac “Ike” Armstrong, Director of NETC’s RRL program and Cmdr. Roger Phelps, RRL Project Manager, collaborated with Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division’s (NAWCTSD) Undersea Branch and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) to provide fleet responsive, on-demand modernized learning using the Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D® (MRTS 3D®,), bridging a critical training gap for deployed aircraft carrier crew members.



The award, sponsored by Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD), is presented annually to a team for significant and widely recognized accomplishments or innovations related to training systems that were developed or acquired through NAWCTSD. The award is named in honor of Rear Adm. Luis de Florez, who pioneered military modeling and simulation.



While in port, ship’s crews have the ability to take advantage of simulators and instructor led training courses, but on lengthy forward deployments with a high operational tempo, the opportunities for proficiency training are scarce. MRTS 3D®, was installed on board Abraham Lincoln prior to Thanksgiving by the NAWCTSD Integrated Product Team (IPT). The modernized Electronic Classroom (ECR) consists of the MRTS 3D® training system, which includes a 55-inch touchscreen television, one instructor station, and eight student laptops. Lincoln is the first ship in the fleet to receive the training system and was able to test the MRTS 3D® training system during its sustainment exercise underway period, from late November to early December 2022.



MRTS 3D® provides a computerized 3D modeled training atmosphere simulating a variety of systems. Students can shift between multiple applications within minutes, and the software emulates multiple warfare environments such as undersea, surface, ground, and air. MRTS 3D® sets the standard for low-cost, high-fidelity virtual education. Courseware in the initial installation supports training for the Aviation Professional Career Apprenticeship Track, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment), Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels), Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling), Aviation Support Equipment Technician, Operations Specialist, Cryptologic Technician (Technical), Electronic Technician Navigation and Quartermaster ratings, and also included Flight Deck Familiarization Training Expansion Package (TEP) software for use by all shipboard personnel requiring initial flight deck familiarization qualifications. Specifically, the following training solutions were installed: Mobile Electric Power Plant (MEPP), Electromagnetic Aircraft Launching System (EMALS), Fuel Pump Room Operations, Conflagration (CONFLAG) Station, SLQ32-6(V), Journeyman Communications, Core Series Parallel Circuits, Aids to Navigation, and the Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handling ‘A’ school course.



“This award recognizes a collective effort to coordinate modernized training at the point of need,” said Armstrong. “This initiative creates access to schoolhouse training on the ship to provide evolutions such as refresher training and flight deck familiarization for Sailors. The Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System provided 170 sailors with training during a ten-day underway proof of concept period.”



“I’m extremely proud of the team to meet, and ultimately beat a stretch goal in early forward fielding of a transformational training system,” said Garvin. “Bringing systems like MRTS to Sailors at sea gets them modernized training where and when they need it. In Ready Relevant Learning terms, the right training, delivered in the right way, at the right time and place. This is a big step in ensuring our Sailors are best prepared to fight and win against any adversary, any time the Navy and the nation calls.”



RRL seeks to modernize training delivery systems, integrate content development to increase speed to fleet, and implement career-long learning continuums that provide training at the right point in a sailor’s career while addressing gaps in technical, professional, and leadership training.



NETC is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, NETC recruits civilians and forges them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy worldwide.



For more information about NETC, visit the command’s website at https://www.netc.navy.mil/ and follow the command’s social media: Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NETCHQ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/netc_hq



Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D®, MRTS 3D®, and the MRTS 3D logo are registered trademarks of the U.S. Navy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 14:16 Story ID: 443628 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETC Staff Members Receive 2022 Rear Admiral Luis de Florez Team Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.