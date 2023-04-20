STARBASE Idaho celebrates 10,000th graduate

STARBASE Idaho graduated its 10,000 student this week. The program, which provides STEM enrichment for fifth graders at Title I schools, opened on Gowen Field in 2018.



The Department of Defense program provides students from eight school districts across the state with 25 hours of “hands-on, mind-on” STEM instruction.



“Fifth grade is a really crucial time in their learning and development as they’re figuring out who they are as learners and how they feel about different subjects,” said Courtney Taylor, program director. “And they are still excitable and impressionable. You can show them a 3D shuttle that they get to crash or a programable robot and they are really thrilled to participate and figure how things work.”



Students travel to Gowen Field once a week for five weeks, where they receive five-hours of instruction each visit. Students from the Basin, Boise, Caldwell, Emmett, Kuna, Middleton, Nampa and Wilder school districts have participated since 2018.



“STARBASE has opened doors for students and teachers to engage kinesthetically in various branches of STEM-based activities,” said Susan Finney, instructional coach at Nampa’s Central Elementary. “This program provides opportunities for students to experience inquiry, collaboration, trial and error, and exploration of various STEM career fields. This engaging experience is a highlight of the fifth-grade year for both students and teachers. A carefully articulated curriculum created by experts prepares students for state testing while giving them experiences they retain and reflect on throughout the school year.”



In addition, the program offers summer camps in partnership with the Idaho National Guard, the Treasure Valley YMCA, Nampa and Caldwell Migrant Summer Schools and 4-H. STARBASE Idaho conducts after school programs, STARBASE 2.0, in Boise and Middleton. The program provides opportunities for middle school students to continue their STEM paths in coding, robotics, computer-aided design, and forensic science.



“My fifth grade classroom has had the privilege of STARBASE courses for two years,” said Rosemary Lootens, Wilder Elementary teacher. “Each standards-based lesson was thoughtfully planned and presented with multiple activities that attracted ALL students to engage. Academic vocabulary was clarified, background information provided, and the activity clearly connected STEM to help the student apply their knowledge to daily experiences.”



STARBASE Idaho received its Level II certification in September, which designates it as an advanced performing program.

