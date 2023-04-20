Public Review and Comment Period Begins for the Draft Environmental Assessment for Construction of a C-40A Aircraft Maintenance Hangar at MCBH

Courtesy Photo | Digital rendering of the Type III hangar concept proposed to be constructed at Marine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Digital rendering of the Type III hangar concept proposed to be constructed at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), in the draft Environmental Assessment for Construction of a C-40A Aircraft Maintenance Hangar at MCBH. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – The U.S. Navy has completed the draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for Construction of a C-40A Aircraft Maintenance Hangar at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) and is seeking public review and comment on the analysis and conclusions in the draft EA. The public comment period is now open and will continue unit May 28, 2023.



The draft EA analyzes the impacts of constructing and operating a modified Type III aircraft hangar at MCBH to support the U.S. Navy’s Fleet Logistics Squadron 51 (VR-51) C-40A aircraft. The assessment includes a thorough review of potential impacts on air quality, water resources, natural resources, natural hazards & climate resiliency, cultural resources, hazardous materials & wastes, and infrastructure.



The full draft Environmental Assessment, along with additional information, is available on the MCBH website at: https://www.mcbhawaii.marines.mil/Resources-Services/Pertinent-Information/C40-Hanger-EA/



The U.S. Navy seeks public review and comment on the analysis and conclusions within the Draft EA and public input on resolving the adverse effects to historic properties.



Comments are currently being fielding from members of the public. Please submit comments via email to: NFPAC-Receive@navy.mil. Comments may also be submitted in written form. Please address written comments to:



EV2 NEPA

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command HQ

1322 Patterson Avenue SE

Suite 1000

Washington Navy Yard, DC 20374-5065.



For information from Marine Corps Base Hawaii, contact 1st Lt Mark McDonough, MCBH Communication Strategy and Operations, at: mark.mcdonough@usmc.mil. For more information from the U.S. Navy, contact Danny Hayes, Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs, at: danny.r.hayes1@navy.mil.



-30-



POINT OF CONTACT:

1stLt Mark McDonough

Communication Strategy and Operations Officer

Marine Corps Base Hawaii

(808) 257-1397

mark.mcdonough@usmc.mil