Fort Riley celebrates Arbor Day

Photo By Jennifer James | FORT RILEY, Kan. – A new Amur Maple tree has been planted in front of the Fort...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer James | FORT RILEY, Kan. – A new Amur Maple tree has been planted in front of the Fort Riley Fire and Emergency Services headquarters as part of Fort Riley’s participation in the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA program. Fort Riley has been participating in the program for 37 years and was recently declared a 2022 Tree City USA. (U.S. Army Photo by Jennifer “JJ” James, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

In observance of National Arbor Day 2023, Fort Riley’s Environmental Division, Directorate of Public Works, planted an Amur Maple tree at 1020 Huebner, headquarters for Fort Riley Fire and Emergency Services, April 20.



In a proclamation dedicated to Fort Riley’s long term Tree City USA Community status, Alan Hynek, Fort Riley’s Environmental Division Chief said “I… do proclaim Thursday, 20 April 2023 as Arbor Day for Fort Riley and urge all citizens to support efforts to plant, grow and protect trees.”



For the last 37 years, Fort Riley has participated in the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA program and was recognized in 2022 as a Tree City USA Community. Fort Riley is part of an incredible network of more than 3,600 Tree City USA communities recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation nationwide.



“Over the last few years, the value and importance of trees has become increasingly clear,” according to Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation Chief Executive. “Fort Riley is taking steps to create a brighter greener future.”



To learn more about the Fort Riley Environmental Division, visit https://home.army.mil/riley/index.php/about/dir-staff/dpw/env-div.