Walter Reed observes STI Awareness Month

BETHESDA, Md. (April 18, 2023) – Sexual health is an essential to overall health. However, since most sexually transmitted infections (STIs) do not have any signs or symptoms, “the only way to know is to get tested,” said Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) Teshome Tafes, a board-certified preventive medicine physician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC).



Walter Reed joins with the rest of the Military Health System (MHS) to observe STI Awareness Month during April. The observance draws attention to the risk of STIs and their impact on military readiness. It also promotes methods of STI prevention. The methods include abstinence, vaccination, reduce numbers of sex partners, mutual monogamy and the use of condoms.



When left untreated STIs can lead to long-term health problems, Tafes stated. “Be responsible, be honest, get tested, get treated, protect yourself and your partner,” he said.



The Preventive Medicine Clinic at Walter Reed offers testing, screening, education, counseling, contact tracing and partner notification surveillance, and reporting. They also conduct risk assessment and provide behavioral counseling intervention, according to Rebecca Paleo, a civilian registered nurse in Community Health at Walter Reed.



“High risk behaviors put one at an increased risk for contracting an STI,” Paleo added. She said these behaviors include unprotected sex, multiple partners, and drug and alcohol use.



