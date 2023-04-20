Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed observes STI Awareness Month

    April - STI Awareness Month

    Photo By Kim Farcot | An STI can really complicate your life and your health. Learn what you can do to...... read more read more

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Story by Aisha Lomax 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    BETHESDA, Md. (April 18, 2023) – Sexual health is an essential to overall health. However, since most sexually transmitted infections (STIs) do not have any signs or symptoms, “the only way to know is to get tested,” said Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) Teshome Tafes, a board-certified preventive medicine physician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC).

    Walter Reed joins with the rest of the Military Health System (MHS) to observe STI Awareness Month during April. The observance draws attention to the risk of STIs and their impact on military readiness. It also promotes methods of STI prevention. The methods include abstinence, vaccination, reduce numbers of sex partners, mutual monogamy and the use of condoms.

    When left untreated STIs can lead to long-term health problems, Tafes stated. “Be responsible, be honest, get tested, get treated, protect yourself and your partner,” he said.

    The Preventive Medicine Clinic at Walter Reed offers testing, screening, education, counseling, contact tracing and partner notification surveillance, and reporting. They also conduct risk assessment and provide behavioral counseling intervention, according to Rebecca Paleo, a civilian registered nurse in Community Health at Walter Reed.

    “High risk behaviors put one at an increased risk for contracting an STI,” Paleo added. She said these behaviors include unprotected sex, multiple partners, and drug and alcohol use.

    For more information regarding STI/STD Awareness Month on social media, visit #STIAwarenessMonth and #SexuallyTransmitttedInfections. Information regarding STI prevention is also available at #GYT, #Talk, Test, Treat, and #Safer Sex Game Plan.

    WRNMMC, the world’s premier, integrated military medical center and where the nation heals our heroes, strives to provide extraordinary experiences for patients, families, and staff while driving tomorrow’s healthcare advances through education, innovation, and research. For additional information about WRNMMC, please visit us at https://walterreed.tricare.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 13:07
    Story ID: 443616
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed observes STI Awareness Month, by Aisha Lomax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    April - STI Awareness Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #STIAwarenessMonth #SexuallyTransmitttedInfections #WRNMMC #WalterReed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT