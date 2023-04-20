Congratulations to Language Enabled Airmen Program Scholars recently selected to the Foreign Area Officer career field!



The International Affairs Development Team boarded and selected 22 officers for deliberate development and re-core as FAOs. Of the 22 selectees, 16 are LEAP Scholars, a 73% selection rate from LEAP. In 2022, 72% of the officers selected for the FAO career field were also members of LEAP.



The LEAP Scholars selected as FAOs span 15 Air Force strategic languages and represent years of cost-effective investment through periodic eMentor online synchronous language courses and Language Intensive Training Events.



FAOs are regional experts who operate in unique international, joint, and interagency roles, often with significant interaction with senior military and civilian Department of State officials from the United States, allies, and partners. Their regional expertise, education, and professional foreign language competency help build effective relationships, sustaining coalitions and regional stability, security cooperation, and multi-national operations. The Air Force develops a cadre of FAOs, leveraging their expertise to infuse the Department of the Air Force with internationally minded officers in the 21st century Strategic Competition.



Please join the Air Force Culture and Language Center in congratulating our LEAP Scholars who were selected to serve as Foreign Area Officers! The full list of FAO Selects can be viewed on PSDM 23-36 in MyPers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 12:01 Story ID: 443609 Location: AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LEAP Scholars represent 73% of 2023 FAO Selects, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.