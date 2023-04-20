Dear Doc Jargon,



My girlfriend texted me that she’d be going dark for a little while because her unit would be out in the field. I’m pretty sure she’s still into me or else she wouldn’t have told me before dropping contact. I know the term means not communicating with anyone, but I was wondering where that term came from. Can you shed some light into the dark here?



Sincerely,



Tall, Dark and Curious





Dear TDC,



Well, I’m betting she’s still into you too since, like you said, she told you in advance. And, you have the definition of the term correct – she’s going to be offline during her training. As for the origin of the term, the best I could find is that it is an old CIA operative term for when an agent attempts to avoid danger by not communicating with those they are reporting to. It could be because their communications were compromised and they are working to regain their cover or relocate.



These days, that term has morphed and can also mean that someone you date simply quits returning your calls and texts. Since your girlfriend told you in advance, I’m betting she really is training and will reach out to you when she gets back to, “the world.” That term is another story.



Sincerely,

Doc Jargon

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 11:48 Story ID: 443605 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Doc Jargon: Explains where the term "Going Dark" comes from, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.