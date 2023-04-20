Arkansas National Guard unit assumes command of Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine

Photo By Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez | Authority over the Joint Multinational Training Group — Ukraine mission is...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez | Authority over the Joint Multinational Training Group — Ukraine mission is transferred from Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard to Task Force Bowie, 39th IBCT, Arkansas Army National Guard during a ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 28, 2023. JMTG-U ensures the combat effectiveness of Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers training on systems and equipment issued under the U.S.’ Presidential Drawdown Authority, and training in combined arms and joint maneuver. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez) see less | View Image Page

More than 150 Soldiers from the Arkansas Army National Guard’s 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team took charge of the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine during a transfer of authority ceremony on April 28.



The 39th IBCT Soldiers, collectively known as Task Force Bowie, will ensure the combat effectiveness of Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers training on systems and equipment issued under the U.S.’ Presidential Drawdown Authority, and training in combined arms and joint maneuver.



JMTG-U is a rotational mobilization under the operational command authority of U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and 7th Army Training Command.



The mission was relocated from Combat Training Center – Yavoriv in western Ukraine to the Grafenwoehr Training Area in February 2022, in response to Russia’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine. Task forces assigned to the mission since that time have worked with numerous U.S. military units, as well as Allied and partner nations to ensure the success of U.S.-led Ukrainian training in Germany.



“The one common thread that has run through all of this, that has united all of those organizations and linked them together with our Ukrainian counterparts, has been JMTG-U,” said Col. Stephen C. Marr, chief of staff of 7th Army Training Command.



Task Force Bowie assumed the JMTG-U mission from Task Force Orion, a unit established from the New York Army National Guard’s 27th IBCT. Task Force Orion deployed to Grafenwoehr in July 2022. It was the second time the 27th IBCT assumed the JMTG-U mission.



Over the course of nine months, Task Force Orion oversaw the U.S.-led training of AFU soldiers on more than 15 different systems and equipment, and the training of more than eight AFU battalion tactical groups in combined arms and joint maneuver. Through Task Force Orion’s efforts, the total number of AFU soldiers trained in Germany rose to more than 9,600.



“The proof and the results are in the bravery and the actions of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are accomplishing them on the battlefield,” said Col. William B. Murphy, Task Force Orion commander.



With the arrival of Task Force Bowie, JMTG-U remains postured to support the needs of the AFU, and help prepare them with the skills needed to push back against Russian aggression.



“We are excited…to increase the [Armed Forces of Ukraine’s] lethality and capability,” said Col. Olen C. Bridges, Task Force Bowie and 39th IBCT commander. “We’re eager to continue the legacy of the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine mission. We know that there is a lot to do, and we’re here to do it.”