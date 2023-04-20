The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District's held its 2023 Industry Day April 27, 2023 at the district's headquarter building in New Orleans, La.



Industry Day is designed to provide industry-specific information regarding active USACE projects in South Louisiana. Representatives from more than 90 companies attended the event that day.



Corps representatives provided information on how private companies can submit applications in response to Requests for Quotes, Requests for Proposals, and Invitations for Bids so that private industries can partner with the Corps to work on various projects throughout the State of Louisiana.



These projects included anything from levee construction to reduce the risk of flooding, to dredging projects to help maintain navigable waterways in South Louisiana.



Projects managers and other Corps personnel gave briefings on the various projects taking place within the New Orleans District area of responsibility and provided industry representatives opportunities to meet one-on-one with project personnel during breakout sessions after the presentations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 10:59 Story ID: 443592 Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Orleans Corps of Engineers holds 2023 Industry Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.