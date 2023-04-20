NMRTC, Bethesda Capt. Jeffrey Klinger takes Command from Capt. Steve T. Aboona

WRNMMC, Bethesda, Md. — On April 27, 2023, at approximately 10:40 a.m. local time, at the historic Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), on board Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Bethesda (NMRTC), MD, held a Change of Command Ceremony for Capt. Steve T. Aboona, MSC, USN, and Capt. Jeffrey J. Klinger MSC, USN.



Klinger took the helm for NMRTC Bethesda and became its third Commanding Officer. The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Matthew Case, MSC, USN, Director, Medical Service Corps. The ceremony was the third change of command for NMRTC, Bethesda and marks the continued growth and maturity of the NMRTC command structure.



Klinger is coming to NMRTC, Bethesda by way of NMRTC, Pearl Harbor and held the position of executive officer and has now relieved Capt. Steve T. Aboona as commanding officer of NMRTC, Bethesda.



Klinger succeeded Aboona, who served as commanding officer since April 2021. The ceremony marked the end of his continued tenure as a commanding officer. Aboona has served as the commanding officer for Naval Medical Logistics Command and NMRTC, Bethesda. It is a rare accomplishment to be select as commanding officer and to be selected twice is as a commanding officer is a truly rare accomplishment.



Case commended Aboona on his leadership and abilities. In his speech he made humorous remarks about Aboona’s time as a two-time commanding officer. Case spoke eloquently about his history with Klinger and the time they have spent together over the past 20 years of Naval service.



Klinger, a native of Wethersfield, Connecticut, earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut in 1992. He enlisted in the Navy in 1993 and was trained as a Hospital Corpsman. Enlisted duty stations include Naval Hospital Oakland, CA, USS WASP (LHD 1) and Naval Hospital Groton, CT. In 1999 he earned a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from the University of New Haven and was selected for commission through the Medical Service Corps In-Service Procurement Program. He spoke with a cheerful tone and reminded everyone that coming to work should be a good thing! He then presented his wife and daughter with flowers and honored them with his words.



Aboona remarked, “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the commanding officer for NMRTC, Bethesda. I have had the privilege of serving with the finest Sailors in the Navy. I could not be any prouder of their accomplishments in providing healthcare to our active-duty members and their families while maintaining the highest level of readiness and supporting the global operational support mission of the U.S. Navy.” He spoke with great passion and respect for his fellow Sailors and reflected on his time at NMRTC, Bethesda and thanked the many people who made the mission possible.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 10:17 Story ID: 443581 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTC, Bethesda Capt. Jeffrey Klinger takes Command from Capt. Steve T. Aboona, by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.