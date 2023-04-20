Armor Week competition scheduled May 1 – 5

Photo By Markeith Horace | (FORT BENNING, Ga) - Soldiers apply first aid to a simulated casualty in the field....... read more read more Photo By Markeith Horace | (FORT BENNING, Ga) - Soldiers apply first aid to a simulated casualty in the field. Teams will be evaluated on their ability to properly apply first aid during the Gainey Cup Competition May 1-5 at Fort Benning. (U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace) see less | View Image Page

Fort Benning, Ga. – Troops from across the U.S. Army, and ally and partner nations will meet at Fort Benning for the Gainey Cup Best Scout Squad Competition, featuring American and international Bradley Fighting Vehicle scout squads May 1 - 5.



“It’s a celebration of the Armor branch where we recognize those who came before us and the legacy that those of us still serving are responsible for maintaining,” said Col. Ryan Kranc, 316th Cavalry Brigade commander. “The competition provides a means to evaluate competence in our tasks and confidence in each other.”



The biennial competition is named in honor of Command Sgt. Maj Joe Gainey who began his career in 1974 and culminated his service as the first senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



The competition highlights and validates the training and education required to employ Armor tactics and techniques in support of Cavalry scout formations globally. It requires mastery of individual tasks, technical and tactical competence, and the ability to demonstrate an array of maneuver and sustainment skills.



Kranc said the events are based on real scenarios scouts have encountered in combat. “We focus on the scout squad level to replicate the tasks and conditions one would expect in an operational setting,” he said.



Competitors will conduct live fire exercises and reconnaissance missions in a large-scale combat operation scenario, coordinate with their artillery counterparts, and air assets, testing their technical expertise and teamwork.



“The events are tough and test the physical and mental stamina of the competitors over five days of competition,” said Kranc. “To be successful, teams must embody the Warrior Ethos, motivate themselves and each other, and persevere through hardship, stress, and fatigue,” he said.



In addition to the competition guests and media are welcome at Red Cloud Range April 28, 29, and May 1 to view Scouts in Action demonstrations. These live fire exercises showcase the capabilities and strengths of combined arms maneuver teams as scouts, armored vehicles, aviation assets, and mortars work together to engage targets.



Spectators will also have an opportunity to speak with service members during a Meet Your Army event during the Scouts in Action demonstration May 1. The event is free to attend and gives the public a chance to interact with representatives from the Atlanta Recruiting Battalion and senior leadership.