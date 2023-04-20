Norfolk Naval Shipyard Leadership Gembas Help Resolve Issues Through Workforce Engagement

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Shipyard Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson and Production Resource Officer Capt. Frank...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Shipyard Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson and Production Resource Officer Capt. Frank Gasperetti toured Bldg. 1505's Sub Hub Mar. 7 as part of their Gemba walks around the shipyard to see the progress being made to the shops, and speak with shipyard personnel. see less | View Image Page

You may have recently heard the word “Gemba” in shipyard communications. So what the heck is a Gemba? Gemba simply means observing work in action, often to provide senior leaders a better understanding of how things get accomplished and provide any help that may be needed.



Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) senior leaders have been increasing Gembas throughout the shipyard as part of an ongoing commitment to the workforce, ensuring standards are upheld and barriers are removed. Department heads, group superintendents, and project superintendents are all taking part in this significant effort across all work sites to include shipyard detachments.



“Gembas are important to understand how work is performed, any associated working conditions, and to understand if we can incorporate improvements right at the source,” said Shipyard Commander Captain Dianna Wolfson. “Gembas can also include observing working level meetings, and sometimes even having one-on-one conversations. Our Gembas are not just about finding problems; they can also be about recognizing excellence in action. That’s also a major part of why we Gemba.”



In taking Gemba engagements to the next level, participating leaders provide a follow-up written report on what was seen, what was learned, and what action was taken. This effort will help NNSY continue to self-identify, self-assess and self-correct as ONE TEAM, leveraging the Navy’s Get Real, Get Better behaviors.



“Direct observation and engagement matters,” said Wolfson. “Ultimately there is no substitute for eyes on target. I have always enjoyed my own Gembas—that’s often the best part of my week, to meet and engage with those who do the heavy lifting and are driving results for our Navy and Nation every day.”



Gembas may lead to something that a division head or project leader can go immediately resolve, such as a quick-fix in safety or cleanliness. Other Gembas may support morale and quality of work life, helping to identify facility issues with HVAC and restrooms.



In one specific example, NNSY’s Naval Sustainment System—Shipyards (NSS-SY) Champion Brittney Wright shared how Gembas have helped with the transformation of Building 1505 as a “sub hub” to improve work flow of the established work-execution cells for each tenant production shop. “Having senior leaders walk the space has not only brought attention to the need to improve our work space standards, the needed space and tooling to work efficiently, but has also driven accountability to the line organization owners to continue the progression of their transformation with urgency,” said Wright. “We also identified the work-execution cells could not be optimized without simultaneously improving the quality of life spaces—specifically improving the 1505 mezzanine break area and creating a break room/internet café to prevent eating and drinking in the same industrial work spaces.”



“We have been doing lots of Gembas on USS Toledo (SSN 769) and 1505, focusing on the mechanics and what we can do for them, and helping them get better every day,” added Joe Singer, Code 900F Facilities Manager.



“Actions speak louder than words, and Gembas will show how we’re listening to our employees today, and every day,” said Wolfson. “We recognize our projects, shops, departments, and satellite locations must all support each other and be invested in our mutual success. Because as ONE TEAM, we must look through the lens of our workforce and make sure we don’t give up the shift in meeting our ONE MISSION. Together, we got this!”