U.S. Army kicks off Combined Resolve 18

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – The U.S. Army, allies and partners will build interoperability as exercise Combined Resolve 18 (CBR 18) kicks off April 21, 2023, in the 7th Army Training Command’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany.
CBR 18 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) directed combat training exercise for the U.S. Army’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (2/1 CD) and 15 multinational allies and partners. The exercise is designed to assess units’ abilities to
conduct combat operations effectively alongside these other countries and units in a complex multi-domain battlespace.
The JMRC, a directorate under 7th Army Training Command, is the Army’s only Combat Training Center outside the U.S., and hosts the Combined Resolve series twice a year, providing a realistic maneuver training capability in Europe that can be tailored for U.S., allied and partner units.
For the Soldiers in the field, it is an opportunity to train in a simulated combat environment and experience realistic scenarios they could face in a modern battlefield.
In addition to field training, Soldiers have the opportunity to work in conjunction with the military forces from other nations. Each service member participating has the opportunity to learn and enhance interoperability with allied and partner nations.
CBR 18 reinforces the U.S. Army and allies and partners’ ability to fight and win on any battlefield.
