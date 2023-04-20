U.S. Army kicks off Combined Resolve 18

Photo By Sgt. Jason Greaves | U.S. Army AH-64 Apache assigned to 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Air...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jason Greaves | U.S. Army AH-64 Apache assigned to 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade conducts aerial operations during Combined Resolve 17, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 26, 2022. Combined Resolve 17 is a United States Army Europe and Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command executed training event at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to exercise combined arms operations in a multinational environment. The exercise features approximately 4,800 Soldiers from Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – The U.S. Army, allies and partners will build interoperability as exercise Combined Resolve 18 (CBR 18) kicks off April 21, 2023, in the 7th Army Training Command’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany.



CBR 18 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) directed combat training exercise for the U.S. Army’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (2/1 CD) and 15 multinational allies and partners. The exercise is designed to assess units’ abilities to



conduct combat operations effectively alongside these other countries and units in a complex multi-domain battlespace.



The JMRC, a directorate under 7th Army Training Command, is the Army’s only Combat Training Center outside the U.S., and hosts the Combined Resolve series twice a year, providing a realistic maneuver training capability in Europe that can be tailored for U.S., allied and partner units.



For the Soldiers in the field, it is an opportunity to train in a simulated combat environment and experience realistic scenarios they could face in a modern battlefield.



In addition to field training, Soldiers have the opportunity to work in conjunction with the military forces from other nations. Each service member participating has the opportunity to learn and enhance interoperability with allied and partner nations.



CBR 18 reinforces the U.S. Army and allies and partners’ ability to fight and win on any battlefield.



