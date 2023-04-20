Contracting Airman shines as Air Mobility Commands Contracting Ninja 2022

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – Business for the 92nd Contracting Squadron (CONS) has been booming, led by stellar servicemembers and civilians.

One key member of the 92nd CONS team has stood out amongst his peers ensuring the unit’s mission can be completed with excellence.

Senior Airman Clement Amoasi, 92nd CONS contracting officer, has been recognized by multiple commanders and even the 92nd Air Refueling Wing Command Chief for his hard work and dedication propelling his unit to award winning success.

Amoasi’s efforts has led him to receive Air Mobility Command’s 2022 Contracting Ninja Award, a prestigious award recognizing a contracting professional that best embodies the attributes of a Mission-Focused Business Leader.

“He has a strong work ethic and a unique perspective,” said Staff Sergeant Nakia Hightower-Clements, contracting specialist assigned to the 92nd Contracting Squadron and Amoasi’s supervisor. “He is very deserving, and we are all thrilled he was a recipient of this award.”

Amoasi, originally from Ghana, came to the United States at the age of 21. While working a full-time job and pursuing a college degree, Amoasi became inspired to join the United States Air Force to further his education and be part of something bigger than himself.

“Ghana is a third world country economically, so we are really not on par with the rest of the world,” said Amoasi. “You have to fight hard for what you earn and then I moved to the U.S., and I realized all of the opportunities here.”

Contracting officers have a warrant that allow them to spend government money to secure contracts. Amoasi, using his interpersonal skills as a contracting officer, fulfills the needs of the base working with multiple agencies and companies to do so.

“I take my job very seriously,” said Amoasi. “If I’m assigned a responsibility, I ensure that it is done to the best of my ability, and it is done as expeditiously as possible.”

His character and work ethic are reflected in the awards and recognition he has earned throughout his career.

“SrA Amoasi is not just a top performer at the junior enlisted level, but at the squadron as a whole,” said Master Sergeant Matthew Rumptz, Construction Flight Superintendent assigned to the 92nd Contracting Squadron. “More importantly, he is a selfless, humble young man that goes out of his way to build up his peers around him.”

Amoasi is a prime example of an exemplary Airman within his office and is a vital part of the 92nd Contracting Squadron and Team Fairchild as a whole.

The 92nd CONS supports warfighting capabilities through responsive business solutions, allowing Team Fairchild to carry out it’s mission of providing Rapid Global Mobility anytime, anywhere.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 19:36 Story ID: 443546 Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Contracting Airman shines as Air Mobility Commands Contracting Ninja 2022, by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.