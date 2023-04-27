Fleet Air Reconnaissance (VQ) 4 holds a Change of Command

By: SCW-1 Public Affairs



TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- (April 27, 2023) – Fleet Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 4 held a change of command ceremony at Tinker AFB, April 27.



Cmdr. Kirby Williams, relieved Cmdr. Brooke Desrochers, as commander of the E-6B Mercury squadron, becoming the 53th commanding officer.



Guest speaker retired Navy Capt. Cedrick L. Jessup offered words of wisdom to Cmdr. Williams and praised Cmdr. Desrochers for her leadership during her tenure at VQ-4. He also thanked the crew and their families for their continued sacrifice and loyal devotion to duty.



“Skipper, you are hands-down the finest officer I had the pleasure of serving with,” he added “Thank you for your dedication to the Shadows and the mission.”



Before relinquishing command, Desrochers recognized the Shadows for their hard work and dedication, she thanked her family for their support and devotion, and imparted final words of encouragement to her predecessor. Following her remarks, Capt. Majoris, commander, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1 presented Desrochers with the Meritorious Service Medal, for her end of tour.

During her naval service Desrochers won the Alden C. Markey Award as top student of her fight class, she accumulated more than 2,400 flight hours in the E-6B, has served in every unit within TACAMO, and joins a legacy as the fourth female skipper within the organization.



After orders were read and salutes rendered, Williams officially assumed the title and responsibilities as VQ-4’s commanding officer. As his first order, he charged the Shadows to continue to stand the watch and carry out Task Group 114.2’s mission, to deter U.S. nuclear adversaries.



“The legacy of Tuskegee can continue and thrive within me, as long as I apply myself, the baton is in my hands now and I’m going to run with it.”



Shadows Lead the Way.



Fleet Air Reconnaissance (VQ) 4 is attached to Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, a subordinate command of Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, ensuring National Security through the deterrence of adversarial nuclear ambitions.

