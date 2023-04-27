I-70 Crash survivors meet 181st IW airmen who rescued them

Photo By Master Sgt. Roland Sturm | Air Force Senior Airman Janelle Bonitati (center-left) and Staff Sgt. Marlena...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Roland Sturm | Air Force Senior Airman Janelle Bonitati (center-left) and Staff Sgt. Marlena Hargraves (center-right), medical personnel from Indiana’s 19th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package, pose for a photo with Leslie Legg-Carlson (left) and John Carlson (right), survivors of a vehicle crash to which the airmen responded, during a visit at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Ind., April 16, 2023. On Dec. 3, 2022, Hargraves and Bonitati were driving on I-70 after the duty day when they rescued the Carlsons from a vehicle crash. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. L. Roland Sturm) see less | View Image Page

The survivors of a vehicle crash reached out to the 181st Intelligence Wing to thank the airmen who took action when they were trapped in their pickup truck, hanging upside-down in December of last year.



John Carlson and Leslie Legg-Carlson visited the medical element of Indiana’s 19th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base on April 16.



It was the first time that the Carlsons had the opportunity to meet Air Force Staff Sgt. Marlena Hargraves and Senior Airman Janelle Bonitati, members of the 19th CERFP medical element, who responded to their crash.



“There’s probably not a day that does by that I don’t think of you,” said Leslie to the airmen.



The reunion was filled with tears and hugs as they talked, recalling the events on that day.



“I remember asking you not to leave,” Leslie said to the airmen. “I kept saying the same thing over. Please don't leave, please don't leave.”



John and his wife Leslie were driving home on Interstate 70 after visiting Leslie’s parents in Terre Haute, Indiana on December 3, 2022. It was the same route that John and Leslie had taken multiple times a week for several years to visit Leslie’s parents. That day, however, was nothing like the routine commute to which John and Leslie had become accustomed.



“I remember rolling over, and things were kind of slow motion,” Leslie said, recalling the moment.



The Carlson’s pickup was hit by another vehicle, resulting in their truck spinning, flipping and coming to rest upside-down in the center of I-70.



“I remember nothing, absolutely nothing,” said John about the crash. “I remember being in an ambulance, then I remember waking up in the emergency room and [Leslie] was next to me.”



Hargraves and Bonitati were traveling home at the end of their training day when they saw the smoke from the crash. They responded immediately, releasing the Carlson’s from their seatbelts and providing first aid until first responders arrived.



“Sergeant Hargraves and Airman Bonitati are truly my heroes,” said Leslie. “I feel so incredibly lucky that these two amazing women were there when we needed them. Their willingness to help, combined with their leadership and trauma training, helped us through probably the scariest experience of our lives. I will always remember the comfort and care given at the site of the accident.”



The plans to visit began to develop shortly after the crash, when Merle Legg, Leslie’s brother, reached out in an email to the 181st IW to ensure the airmen received recognition for their actions.



“My sister remembers some and would like to thank them someday,” Legg said in his original email.



“My parents are 97 and 98 and live at home in Terre Haute,” said Legg, explaining how Leslie and John take care of his parents. “The rescue of Leslie and John is also a rescue of the aid for my parents.”



As the Carlson’s prepared to travel back home, hugs and tears were shared once more.



“We’re very grateful,” said John as they prepared to depart. “It’s one of the most important events in our lives, and you stopped to help.”



Leslie was also sure to express how grateful she was to visit the airmen.



“I kept trying to psych myself up and say, ‘Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry,’ but I knew I was going to cry,” she said. “It just felt like our journey wasn’t going to be complete until we had a chance to thank you. We're just so grateful for your courage and your compassion.”



Surely, the meeting serves as a reminder of the significance of the actions of Hoosier heroes and heroines at home and beyond. The quick actions of Hargraves and Bonitati left a lasting influence that reaches far beyond the events and individuals present that day.