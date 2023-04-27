Iowa ANG plays host for NTAG meeting

U.S. Navy Recruiters from the U.S. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, held a two day leadership meeting in Sioux City, Iowa this week.



As a way to ensure stewardship of federal dollars, the NTAG group held their meeting at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.



During their lunch break the group was invited to take a short tour of an Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker in the Iowa ANG unit’s main hangar.



The mission of the multi-role KC-135 air refueling aircraft often has Air Guard units like the 185th working jointly, refueling both Air Force and Navy aircraft.



The Northwest Iowa location was chosen as a central meeting place for group members who come from North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

