NAVFAC Washington’s Rodney Milley Named 2023 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award Recipient

Courtesy Photo | NAVFAC Washington's Rodney Milley (center) was named the 2023 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award during a ceremony at Naval Support Activity Annapolis attended by his family.

Rodney Milley, Jr., Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington utilities and energy management branch head at Public Works Department (PWD) Annapolis, was presented with the 2023 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award April 12.



The Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award is presented annually to individuals that best personify a career of service, selflessness and dedication to NAVFAC, Naval Expeditionary Combat Command, Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering, or any subordinate units.



“I am honored to receive this award,” said Milley, a native of Williamstown, N.J., now living in Pasadena, Md. “It’s humbling that my leadership thought enough of me to submit me for this award.”



Milley began his career at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard in 1989 as an electrical apprentice.



In 1994, he started working at PWD Annapolis as an electrician at the United States Naval Academy. He was able to get a job as a performance assessment representative in the Facility Support Contracting (FSC) Branch. He later transferred to the Utilities and Energy Management Branch as the medium voltage distribution manager. After being very successful in that role, Milley took over the FSC manager role for the base operating services (BOS) contract and oversaw two BOS contracts worth over $25 million.



Milley became the Utilities and Energy Management Branch Head in 2015. He managed six commodities, seven utility plants, utility billing, energy consumption reporting, utility capital improvements, repairs and maintenance. Over the last eight years, Milley has served as the acting production division director four times and has been serving in that position for the last 16 months.



Working at NAVFAC for 29 years, he ensures that the mission and operations at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Annapolis and the United States Naval Academy are met every day.



“One of my proudest moments was supporting the Annapolis Conference for the State Department and meeting former Secretary of State [Condoleezza] Rice. I believe my support helped with the success of this great event.”



Milley has successfully managed numerous projects. In 2016, the water reclamation project at the Water Treatment Plant was completed, saving the government $1.7 million annually in operational costs. The renovation project for the Wastewater Treatment Plant was completed in 2021, bringing the 80-year-old plant into the 21st century and alleviating many operational issues.



More recently, he and his team collaborated to implement major energy saving initiatives that reduced energy consumption at NSA Annapolis that resulted in over $1.6 million in cost reduction per year, with a return on investment of five years.



The master electrician enjoys making a difference at PWD Annapolis, supporting the mission at NSA Annapolis and developing great NAVFAC teams.



“I’ve always worked hard to complete the mission at NSA Annapolis and United States Naval Academy. After 34 years with the Department of the Navy, I feel I have made and continue to make a difference. Again, to be given this honor is humbling.”



Peggy B. Craig served as special assistant to the commander, NAVFAC and chief of Civil Engineers, and spent 48 years in civil service with the Navy. During her distinguished career, she exemplified commitment and a tireless dedication to mentoring, developing, uniting and connecting members of the NAVFAC community.