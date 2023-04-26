Red Cross Volunteer receives Presidential Lifetime Volunteer Award

FORT SILL, OK- The Presidential Lifetime Volunteer Award was awarded to a Reynolds Army Health Clinic Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces volunteer in recognition for over 5000 hours for volunteer service. Mrs. Rose Ann Herritt, who goes by Cathy, was presented the award by Col Daniel Bridon, Reynolds Army Health Clinic Commander, on behalf of President Joseph Biden at an award ceremony in Lawton Oklahoma. “I have never had the opportunity to present something on behalf of the President of the United States,” quipped Col. Bridon has he presented the award to Mrs. Herritt. “I am honored to be able to recognize you for what truly is a lifetime of service with the Red Cross,” said Bridon.

The Presidential Lifetime Volunteer Award is not an award specific to the Red Cross. It was founded in 2003 by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. According to the website presidentialserviceawards.gov, the Presidential Lifetime Volunteer Award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action. The Red Cross is one of many Certifying Organizations that can award the Presidential Lifetime Volunteer Award. Certifying Organizations, such as the Red Cross, are authorized to present the Presidential Lifetime Volunteer Award and are monitored by AmeriCorps, which is the federal agency for national service and volunteerism.

In order to be eligible for the Presidential Lifetime Volunteer Award volunteers must have a minimum of 4000 volunteer hours. Mrs. Herritt has volunteered for well over 5000 hours in support of Military families and communities with the Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces and has been at Reynolds Army Health Clinic since 2003. Over the past several years she has served faithfully at the Reynolds refill pharmacy located in the Fort Sill Commissary. Col. Bridon also presented Mrs. Herritt with his Commander’s coin of excellence for her service in the “Pharmissary” as the refill pharmacy is known.

Mrs. Petra Yahn, Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Casework Lead for the Kansas and Oklahoma Region echoed Col Bridon’s statement saying that Mrs. Herritt, “Is steadfast and reliable and volunteers three times a week and two Saturdays a month at the Pharmissary. She is highly respected by the staff, the Reynolds clients, the Red Cross and her fellow volunteers. She never wants any kind of recognition. It is volunteers like Cathy that makes our Red Cross mission possible, serving our military, veterans and their families.”

Extremely humble, Mrs. Herritt graciously received the awards and thanked those preset for the occasion. Also in attendance were Command Sgt. Maj. Stanley Jackson the Command Sergeant Major for Reynolds Army Health Clinic, and Kimberly O’Brien Regional Program Manager Service to the Armed Forces.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 11:15 Story ID: 443494 Location: LAWTON, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Cross Volunteer receives Presidential Lifetime Volunteer Award, by Joel McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.