NAVSUP Business Systems Center Cleans Up Sporting Hill Road for Earth Day

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Sailors and civilians assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) celebrated Earth Day 2023 by removing trash and debris from a two-mile stretch of Sporting Hill Road as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) state-wide Adopt A Highway program, April 21.



The cleanup served as an opportunity to help preserve the local environment and was the latest event supporting the command’s 15-year partnership with PennDOT.



“NAVSUP BSC has been in Mechanicsburg for more than 60 years. Over the last 15 years, we’ve maintained a partnership with PennDOT to keep this strip of road outside of the base clean,” said Capt. David D. Carnal, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC. “We want to have a good partnership with the community, and this is our way to give back for all they do to support us.”



The Navy partners with local communities in promoting environmental and energy education initiatives aimed at preserving, protecting, restoring, and improving the environment. These initiatives may involve activities such as fostering environmental awareness among young people, teaching the values of environmental protection and energy efficiency, enhancing environmental and energy science curricula in schools, implementing recycling programs, and organizing or participating in events focused on energy conservation or environmental cleanup, such as the PennDOT Adopt A Highway program.



“It’s an honor to participate in this event and be a part of a long-standing tradition,” said Lt. Kile Green, NAVSUP BSC project officer and Adopt A Highway coordinator. “It’s important for us to take some time out of our day to do something, no matter how small, to help keep our community and planet safe and clean.”



Adopt A Highway areas include state highway rights-of-way, interchange areas, traffic islands, or two-mile sections of roadway.



“PennDOT is very thankful for civic-minded groups like NAVSUP BSC for stepping up to help to keep our roads clean through the Adopt A Highway program,” said Dave Thompson, community relations coordinator for PennDOT. “Groups like this provide a great service to our Commonwealth and augment our county maintenance programs, allowing them to focus on road safety and other initiatives. We are so thankful for all that they do.”



Community partners volunteer for two years. PennDOT provides materials to maintain designated areas and posts signs along the road to recognize participating partners.



“The highway cleanup is a great way to show that we want to take care of the community and make sure they know we’re here, not just to support the warfighter, but our local community as well,” said Lt. j.g. Riley Petsch, project officer for NAVSUP BSC.



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.



For more information about the Adopt A Highway program, visit https://www.penndot.gov/about-us/RoadsideBeautification/Pages/Adopt-A-Highway.aspx.