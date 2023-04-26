Walking for Awareness: SAAPM and NCAPM

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat | Members of the Wolf Pack walk together during a vigil walk for Sexual Assault...... read more read more

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat | Members of the Wolf Pack walk together during a vigil walk for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and National Child Abuse Prevention Month at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2023. Participants were encouraged to talk with one another to help foster conversation about issues such as sexual assault awareness and child abuse and how to recognize and prevent it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat) see less | View Image Page