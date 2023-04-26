Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walking for Awareness: SAAPM and NCAPM

    04.26.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Members of the Wolf Pack gathered for a 1.5-mile vigil walk in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and National Child Abuse Prevention Month on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2023. The walk was designated to show community support for victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault and child abuse and also served as an opportunity for individuals to build on our sense of family here by getting to know others during the walk.

