KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Members of the Wolf Pack gathered for a 1.5-mile vigil walk in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and National Child Abuse Prevention Month on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2023. The walk was designated to show community support for victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault and child abuse and also served as an opportunity for individuals to build on our sense of family here by getting to know others during the walk.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 04:21
|Story ID:
|443467
|Location:
|26, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Walking for Awareness: SAAPM and NCAPM, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
