36 MUNS conducts first multi-day TARRPEX

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – The 36th Munitions Squadron conducted their first internal multi-day Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Package exercise (TARRPEX) on Andersen AFB, Guam, April 18-20, 2023.



The exercise tested their ability to distribute assets to neighboring islands as part of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) initiatives.



36 MUNS combat plans and training instructors regularly host TARRP training classes to maintain readiness. The classes are usually executed using small teams and conclude daily.



However, this multi-day exercise allowed the crews to prepare shipments to practice sustainment of operations and permitted the instructors to evaluate the proficiency of their training program.



“During TARRPEX, 36 MUNS Airmen are tasked with multiple complete round munitions package builds,“ said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Woods, 36 MUNS combat plans, mobility and training chief. “At spoke locations, munitions systems technicians would build the munitions using the required components from the ACE pallets. This quick delivery method provides the agility to send multiple pallets to multiple spokes in a shorter period.”



Staff Sgt. David Diez, 36 MUNS combat plans and training instructor, said the team is getting ramped up for Combat Ammunitions Production Exercise 23.



CAPEX 23 is a Pacific Air Forces-run exercise that will be held at Andersen AFB. Events like TARRPEX prepare crews, leaders and support roles to execute the mission during real-world scenario training.



“TARRPEX highlights equipment deficiencies and supplies leaders with production output metrics to understand current capability limits better,” said Woods. “TARRPEX will provide the baseline analysis of operational readiness and assist with future training events. All of these things will ensure we not only succeed at CAPEX, but that the 36 MUNS is ready to support the mission when called upon.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 20:19 Story ID: 443461 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36 MUNS conducts first multi-day TARRPEX, by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.