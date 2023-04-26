Providers collaborate to improve patient care

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Wiregrass area community healthcare providers networked during the TRICARE...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Wiregrass area community healthcare providers networked during the TRICARE Collaboration event at Lyster Army Health Clinic April 18 at Fort Novosel. Pictured left to right, Lt. Col. Garrett Holt Lyster Army Health Clinic commander; Joey Hester, CEO of Medical Center Enterprise; Jeff Brannon, CEO of Flowers Hospital; Vernon Johnson, CEO of Dale Medical Center; Bridget Stroud, TRICARE Contract Liaison; and Trena Gosha, TRICARE Health System Consultant/Manager collaborated, along with other doctors, providers and nursing professionals. see less | View Image Page

Lyster Army Health Clinic and Humana Military hosted their seventh annual TRICARE Collaboration Event April 18 at The Landing welcoming community healthcare providers to Fort Novosel.



The event gathers TRICARE network providers to enhance relationships, optimize Military Treatment Facility care and satisfaction while affording an opportunity for the military physicians and civilian providers to meet and talk medicine.



More than 100 healthcare providers, physicians, and nursing staff attended the event that included a meet and greet, table displays, discussion panel, welcome brief and presentation by Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander Lt. Col Garrett Holt, and presentations by Col. Robert Holcombe, Garrison Commander, and the U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory Commander, Col. Michael Tarpey.



Lt. Col. Holt remarked, “We rely on our network partners to extend the operational reach of our health services and medical readiness strategy.” Holt shared having been at Lyster for nearly a year, it is remarkable to witness this incredible community so committed to the health of Fort Novosel and the readiness of our Aviation professionals, Soldiers, their families, and retirees.



“This event helps carry that torch and invests even further in the collaborative and dynamic relationship between Lyster and our partners,” continued Holt.



Following the briefings, participants had the opportunity to ask questions during a discussion panel. Among those on the panel included, Lt. Col. Erica Murray, Deputy Commander of Clinical Services, Ms. Latoya Lynn, Chief of Pharmacy, Ms. Teresa Waterworth, Referral Nurse, and Ms. Trena Gosha, TRICARE Health System Consultant/Manager. Staff answered questions and spoke to the group of providers about pharmacy operations, referral processes, among other healthcare related topics.

Bridget Stroud, TRICARE Contract Liaison, Resource Management Division at Lyster, said these types of collaboration events help strengthen the relationships between outside providers and Lyster. Stroud, coordinator for the event, remarked her excitement to see the event return after a hiatus due to the pandemic.



“The Collaboration allows the Lyster Staff to meet and talk with the network providers that we refer our patients to on a regular basis,” said Stroud. “It is about building relationships with the network healthcare organizations. At the Collaboration, we provide information about what's going on with Military Medicine and how the changes are affecting both Lyster and the network. It's also to tell the network providers and organizations that they are supporting the Army by taking care of Active-Duty Service Members, family members, and retirees. They are an important part of taking care of our beneficiaries in the healthcare system. We would not be able to have the successful patient outcomes if we didn't have their support.”



Lyster sends patients to community network providers for services such as cardiovascular, dermatology, gastroenterology, general surgery, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, behavioral health, and urgent care. Having access to quality care in the local area is instrumental in the health of the force.

Holt concluded, “I can't overstate how strong the relationship is between Lyster and our Wiregrass healthcare network, one that has been built over, literally, generations, and runs deep in our community. The event was almost a homecoming as you get to see the endearing smiles and handshakes that only long-term connections produce.”



To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic, visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.



Information on TRICARE can be found at www.humanamilitary.com/ or by calling 1-800-444-5445.