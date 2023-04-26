Army Specialist Wins Texas 3-Gun Championships

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Spc. Jon Wiedell claimed the Top Military, Open Division and Overall...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Spc. Jon Wiedell claimed the Top Military, Open Division and Overall Champion titles at the 2023 Magpul Texas 3-Gun Championships in Burnet, Texas April 21-23. The Emily, Minnesota native beat out 233 other competitors from across the United States. see less | View Image Page

A U.S. Army specialist claimed the champion title at the 2023 Magpul Texas 3-Gun Championships over 233 other national competitors in Burnet, Texas April 21-23.



Spc. Jon Wiedell, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Action Shooting Team, seized the Top Military Category, Open Division and Overall Champion wins of the challenging match at Reveille Peak Ranch with a score of 974.2573 points and a total time of 496.45 seconds.



To accomplish this impressive task, the Fort Benning Soldier had to navigate 10 natural-terrain stages better and faster than the rest of the competitors.



These stages had competitors on the run with more than 330 overall targets with their rifle, pistol and shotgun, and at distances up to 200 yards away. The specialist, who hails from Emily, Minnesota, said he knew the match was very shotgun and rifle heavy, so he spent extra training time on those firearms.



“I spent a lot of time shooting by my shotgun and perfecting my rifle’s data to shoot true.”



The extra training paid off, as Wiedell claimed a clear victory with a substantial lead or many seasoned marksmen and with zero penalties, and that meant a lot.



“A win here in Texas means a lot to me,” said Wiedell. “It shows that my practice is providing a positive outcome, and the win also puts me on track to have a successful season this year by starting off with a win.”



USAMU teammate, Sgt. 1st Class Joel Turner, followed behind Wiedell in the Open Division with a score of 857.5557 points and 537.59 seconds. Civilian Varick Beise followed Turner with 834.7228 points and 555.54 seconds.



In the Tactical Optics Division, another USAMU teammate, Spc. Houston Russell, took 3rd with 862.2717 points and 615.62 seconds behind civilian Tim Yackley and Kyle Iitzie.



Of course, the young Soldier knows that his big win was not entirely a solitary accomplishment. He said he could not have won without the support of the U.S. Army.



“What helped me win is completely reliant on, not only excellent equipment, but also excellent teammates. To be able to have two other high-quality shooters with you, to help each other and ask questions to. Our strategy is vital to success and the win.”