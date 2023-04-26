Fleet Week Port Everglades: A Sailor's Life Experience Tour

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend | 230426-N-KG461-1059 PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (April 26, 2023) From left to right, Fire...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend | 230426-N-KG461-1059 PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (April 26, 2023) From left to right, Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Casandra Barnes, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Brandey Edelson, outreach director of the U.S. House of Representatives 23rd District of Florida, and Nunderia Adderley, the YMCA South Florida Special Needs MOST (Maximizing Out of School Time) Senior Program Director, Michael Panster, president of SERVPRO of Fort Lauderdale South, and Lenny Brooks, Director of Business Operations of SERVPRO of Fort Lauderdale South, pose on the brow of Cole during “The Sailor’s Life” Experience Tour on board Cole. The tour provided community leaders and influencers an opportunity to experience an in-depth view of life in the Navy. This year marks the 32nd Port Everglades Fleet Week. Fleet Week has been hosted by Broward Navy Days and the event provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase naval technology and the Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who serve the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend) see less | View Image Page

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – Navy Fleet Week Port Everglades held the 2nd annual “The Sailor’s Life” Experience Tour, April 26.



The tours aboard USS Cole (DDG 67), USS New York (LPD 21), and USS Indiana (SSN 789) provided community leaders and influencers an opportunity to experience an in-depth view of life in the Navy. Each distinguished visitor was paired with a crew member to escort them on a more personal “behind-the-scenes” tour of a ship.



“This experience was great,” said Brandey Edelson, outreach director of the U.S. House of Representatives 23rd District of Florida. “It’s always great to see them in action and see how they live and operate. We appreciate having them in Port Everglades and spending time with us.”



The sea services belong to the American People. Fleet Week Port Everglades is a great opportunity to show visitors who we are, what we do and how committed we are to serving this country.



“This was a humbling and incredible experience to see the work and dedication of the Sailors who protect our country,” said Michael Panster, president of SERVPRO of Fort Lauderdale South.



Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Casandra Barnes, who guided one of the tours today, explained what being a part of this tour meant to her.



“Having civilians come on board and tour our ship is an eye-opening experience because our job can become mundane,” explained Barnes. “You don’t realize how big of an impact we make. Being able to show them around, having them ask you questions, and seeing them in awe of what we do brings a sense of pride in you.”



The U.S. Navy is delighted to be in Port Everglades, to interact with as many people as possible and display pride we have in our Navy and what we do in defense of our country.



For more information visit https://www.BrowardNavyDaysInc.org/ or on Facebook at Fleet Week Port Everglades.