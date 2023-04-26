Wright-Patt Leadership show their appreciation to USO volunteers

Photo By Hannah Carranza | Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, speaks during the annual...... read more read more Photo By Hannah Carranza | Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, speaks during the annual USO volunteer appreciation dinner at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 20. The USO’s mission focuses on keeping military members connected to family, home and country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hannah Carranza) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio –

The 88th Air Base Wing leadership show their appreciation for Wright-Patt USO volunteers April 20 during an annual celebratory dinner at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.





The appreciation dinner included a hot meal served by senior USO staff and 88 ABW leadership, and musical entertainment provided by local band, The Sweeney Rebellion.



“They’re such special people, they support the base community, our Airmen and Guardians, and their families,” said Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing installation vice commander. “This is small way for us to give back.”



Over 100 people volunteer at the WPAFB USO. Volunteers such as Beth Renken convey their appreciation for the meal and their desire to provide support for military service members.



“I’ve volunteered at other places, but I have never felt as appreciated as I do here,” Renken said. “Volunteering is the least I can do, the military does so much for us, and it’s my way of giving back.”



The USO’s mission focuses on keeping military members connected to family, home and country. To find out more information on volunteering at the USO visit https://ohio.uso.org/wright-patterson-center.