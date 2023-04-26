U.S. Special Operations Command to Host Warrior Games Challenge Training Camp

Photo By Michael Bottoms | Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, and Command Sgt. Major...... read more read more Photo By Michael Bottoms | Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, and Command Sgt. Major Shane Shorter visit the 2023 Warrior Games Training Camp April 26, 2023. USSOCOM hosts the 2023 Warrior Games Training Camp at the Short Fitness and Sports Center, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 24-28, 2023. Team SOCOM consists of 40 wounded warriors who are collectively training and conditioning together and will compete in the 2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, California in June. Photo by Michael Bottoms. see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL – U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) will host a Warrior Games Challenge Training Camp for wounded, ill and injured service members who will represent Team SOCOM at the Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games Challenge in June 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, California.



“People are my number one priority, and our comparative and competitive advantage,” said Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command. “We have a sacred commitment to our wounded, ill, and injured teammates, and adaptive sports proves critical to many in their recovery process. We’re excited for our SOF athletes that will compete in this year’s Warrior Games Challenge and, more importantly, continue their recovery through the shared spirit of purpose and camaraderie that competition generates. They and their fellow service-members from across DoD exemplify what it truly means to be a Warrior.”



The warrior-athletes will participate in the week-long training camp, April 24-28, at the Short Fitness and Sports Center. The training camp is an opportunity for Team SOCOM to collectively train and condition together under the guidance, mentorship, and support of their coaches and adaptive sports staff.



Athletes will undergo a rigorous training schedule that entails conditioning and training in their respective individual and team sport while working to overcome and take charge of their ongoing recovery. The games are an opportunity for the public and the competitors to celebrate their unwavering commitment, ongoing accomplishments and resiliency to their recovery and rehabilitation.



“Team SOCOM is excited about the opportunity to train and represent the special operations forces community during the games. It’s an opportunity for them to compete against some of the best service members in adaptive sports,” according to Mr. Kelly Ammerman, Director of USSOCOM Warrior Care Program-Care Coalition. “Our goal and ongoing commitment, as the Warrior Care Program, is to provide them those opportunities while supporting them on their journey to recovery.”



The Warrior Games Challenge remains focused on recovery through adaptive sports, giving competitors from the U.S. Military an opportunity to train together for the first time outside of the official DoD Warrior Games. Participation in the Warrior Games represents the culmination of a service member's involvement in an adaptive sports program and demonstrates the incredible potential of wounded warriors through competitive sports.



For more information, email the U.S. Special Operations Command Communication Office at SOCO_EXECS@socom.mil or call (813) 826-8800.





Members assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command have participated in the DoD Warrior Games since its inception in 2010. The Warrior Games celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members. In June 2023, 40 USSOCOM athletes will compete in military adaptive sporting events such as wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, and sitting volleyball among others during the games.



Visit www.DoDWarriorGames.com for more information. Be sure to follow at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/ussocomtrainingcamp2023 for the USSOCOM Training camp images and b-roll.



Editor’s Note:

U.S. SOCOM Facebook: @ussocom

U.S. SOCOM Instagram: @ussocom

U.S. SOCOM Twitter: @ussocom

DVIDS Training Camp #ussocomtrainingcamp2023