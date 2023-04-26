NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Sailors Talk Navy with Elementary School Students

A group of Sailors from NAVSUP FLC Norfolk took part in a career day event at Oceanair Elementary School April 21.

The command has a longstanding relationship with the school, located in the Ocean View section of Norfolk, Va.

“I love volunteering in our community,” said Chief Culinary Specialist Geoffrey Knutsen. “I have three children myself, two of them in elementary school grades and this was a great opportunity to talk to these students about what they want to be and do when they grow up.”

The group, which included Sailors from the logistics specialist, retail specialist, culinary specialist and hospital corpsman ratings joined presenters from a variety of careers in the Norfolk area including police, firefighters, members of the Coast Guard and National Guard and scientists, setting up displays and visiting the children from kindergarten through 5th grade.

“I will take every opportunity to give back to children,” said Chief Logistics Specialist Krystal Belcher. “Being a part of a career day just shows we are about their future no matter which path they choose.”

Retail Specialist First Class Melissa Flot said she enjoyed the event due to the inviting nature of the school faculty and having the opportunity to connect with the children who came to the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk table.

“The kids were energetic and the overall event was a success for both the volunteers and students,” she added.

According to Hospital Corpsman First Class Marjorie Stout, one of the keys to success for the command’s presentation was having visual aids to help the Sailors tell the story of what it is like to be in the Navy. Thanks to an assist from a local recruiting office, the group also had giveaway items that were a big draw.

“I enjoyed teaching the children about the different tools and gear that I brought out of my medical bag,” she added.

Merlyn Blackwood, the school counselor at Oceanair says she can always count on NAVSUP FLC Norfolk to answer the call for events like this.

“This partnership is one I count on to motivate and expose my students to new things,” she said.

