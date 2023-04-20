Naval Aviation Museum Hosts Alabama Veterans Hero Flight

Photo By Bruce Cummins | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) Student Naval Aviator Ens....... read more read more Photo By Bruce Cummins | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) Student Naval Aviator Ens. Isias Diaz (left), and Airman Apprentice Shaniece Singleton (center) speak with Korean War Veteran Ronald Wolanski during the Community Hospice-sponsored ‘Heroes Flight’ April 24 from Bay Minette, Alabama, to the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. Wolanski and twenty other Veterans visited the NNAM as part of the Hero Flight, receiving individualized tours tailored to the specific conflicts during the times which they might have served. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Angelique Therrien) see less | View Image Page

By Ens. Angelique Therrien



PENSACOLA, Fla. – The National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) hosted Veterans from the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette, Alabama, through a Community Hospice ‘Heroes Flight’ April 24.



U.S. Navy Sailors and officers observed the centuries old tradition of “manning the rails,” saluting the arriving Gulf War, Vietnam, Korean War and World War II Veterans upon their arrival at the NNAM.



"This is an opportunity to bring together and honor those who have fought bravely and served our great nation honorably," said Pensacola, Florida, native Tim Buttell, Community Hospice co-owner. "These Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coastguardsmen have been an integral part of our nation's Armed Forces and to have them visit the Museum and feel the appreciation from Sailors serving today demonstrates the respect and admiration these individuals so richly deserve."



During the day-long event, the visiting Veterans had the opportunity to receive guided tours of the museum, tailored to the specific conflicts during the times which they might have served. They also had lunch at the museum and engaged with service members just beginning their naval careers.



“Being able to talk with people who have carried the torch – who have served in eras that we’ve only read about – helps us to see where we could be,” said Ens. Isias Diaz after speaking with Korean War Veteran Roland Wolanski. “This reaffirms that following in their footsteps and serving our great nation is something I’m proud to do.”



Kyle Cozad, NNAM Foundation president and chief executive officer, said the opportunity to host these service members was something he welcomed, and encouraged junior Sailors to mingle with the visiting Veterans.



“We’re in this business to tell the story of naval aviation,” Cozad said. “It’s not so much about the 150 aircraft we have here. It’s about the people who flew and fixed and fought these. Those are the heroes that are with us here today.”



The National Naval Aviation Museum is the world’s largest naval aviation museum and one of the most-visited museums in the state of Florida, boasting restored aircraft representing Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard aviation.



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).