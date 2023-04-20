NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Personnel Recognized for Fuel Management Excellence

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka’s fuel terminal and personnel were recently announced as award winners of the calendar year 2022 as part of the Excellence in Naval Fuel Management Recognition Program.



Defense Fuels Support Point (DFSP) Atsugi Responsible Officer Chief Machinist Mate (MMC) Ottis Whigham was awarded under the Navy Fuels Chief Petty Officer category; DFSP Hakozaki Leading Petty Officer (LPO) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Fuel Petty Officer First Class (ABF1) Jorabel Beltejar was awarded under the Navy Fuels Petty Officer category, and DFSP Sasebo, managed by NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka site Sasebo, was awarded under the Naval Bulk Fuel Terminal category.



“Chief Whigham, ABF1 Beltejar, and our fuels team professionals at our three DFSPs in Sasebo are truly deserving of this honor,” said Capt. Michael Carl, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka commanding officer. “The Navy's ability to distribute petroleum, oils and lubricants to remote operating areas across the globe is a key component to maintaining the maritime competitive advantage. Our team knows the Navy and our mission partners are relying on our best each and every day. These awards attest to our commitment and dedication to supporting the fleet and warfighter.”



MMC Whigham is directly responsible for the overall operations of DFSP Atsugi, accounting for nearly 8 million gallons of petroleum product throughput annually and the management of 25 personnel. As the LPO for DFSP Hakozaki, ABF1 Beltejar is responsible for the supervision of 20 military personnel at one of the Navy’s largest and most dynamic bulk fuel facilities. DFSP’s Akasaki, Iorizaki and Yokose, which make up the fuel terminal operations at site Sasebo, provide bulk fuel throughout C7F, and have one of the largest petroleum stocks in the DoD.



“The three DFSP’s in Sasebo are three of the best bulk fuel terminals in the Navy, so their recognition is much deserved. The team of U.S. government civilians, military and Host Nation Master Labor Contract employees in Sasebo are second to none and have proved it by winning this award for the second time in three years.” said Lt. Cmdr. Garner, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Regional Fuels Director. “I could not be more proud of the recognition both MMC Whigham and ABF1 Beltejar have received. They are truly some of the best Navy Sailor’s I have had the opportunity to serve with and their receiving of this award is just a reflection of their dedication and strive for excellence.”



“The entire NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka site Sasebo team works tirelessly to support the fleet, other Sasebo-based shore commands, and the entire Sasebo community. The site Sasebo Fuels team is an essential member of that team, safely and effectively operating one of the largest DoD bulk fuels operation in the 7th fleet area of responsibility. This much deserved award recognizes the outstanding level of professionalism with which the entire Fuels team executes their mission critical responsibilities.” said Cmdr. Michael Rigoni, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka site Sasebo director.



The accomplishments of NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka fuels department and their leaders aligns with Naval Sustainment System-Supply, a new initiative that re-examines Navywide supply chain functions to improve readiness and affordability. It aims to ensure cross-program coordination to meet warfighting needs, with readiness as the overarching goal.



Excellence in Naval Fuel Management Recognition Program was established to promote distinction in fuel management and recognize personnel and activities making the most significant contributions to Navy and Marine Corps fuel operations and the fleet fuel support mission.



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality‐of‐life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 11:42 Story ID: 443404 Location: US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Personnel Recognized for Fuel Management Excellence, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.