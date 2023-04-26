111th Attack Wing observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air National Guard Col. Deane E. Thomey, Commander 111th Attack Wing, addresses...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air National Guard Col. Deane E. Thomey, Commander 111th Attack Wing, addresses members of the 111th ATKW during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) prior to a training session designed to demonstrate effective tactics to combat and prevent sexual assault at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, April 2, 2023. Vivian Claud, 111th ATKW Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, and her team of volunteer victim advocates, organized events during April’s regularly schedule drill to educate the Wing about the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program, as well as provide resources available for sexual assault survivors. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo by Matthew Bergh) see less | View Image Page

Members of the 111th Attack Wing observed Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) with training designed to demonstrate effective tactics to combat and prevent sexual assault at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, April 2, 2023.



According to the Air Force Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) program, the day-to-day mission of the SAPR office is to educate, advocate and collaborate to respond to and stop sexual assault and its harmful effects on the military.



Vivian Claud, 111th ATKW Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, and her team of volunteer victim advocates, organized events during April’s regularly schedule drill to educate the Wing about the SAPR program as well as provide resources available for sexual assault survivors.



Claud said the training events, which included everything from a guest speaker from local law enforcement to review sexual assault investigative procedures, to an educator from local victim service centers to lead a role-playing event, were well received by 111th ATKW members.



Jessica Carson, Community Education Programs Supervisor, Victim Service Center of Montgomery County, explained the value of role-play training.



“The purpose of the role-play is to help people practice taking action when they notice something unsafe or questionable or concerning,” said Carson. “We need to practice because when we're in the moment and there's something concerning happening, you have to think on your feet so it's good to practice that in a safe space.”



This year's theme, "Step Forward-Prevent-Report-Advocate," is a call to action for advancing positive change in preventing sexual violence by highlighting the power of acts that can bolster prevention, increase reporting, and promote advocacy for a safer DoD community.



Established in 2001, SAAPM is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members.



If you or someone you know would like to make a report or speak to a SAPR representative, please reference the contact information below:



111th Attack Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator

1051 Fairchild Street, Bldg 235, Rm 202A, Horsham, PA 19044

Office: 215-323-2273 Cell: 215-385-1402

Sexual Assault Hotline: 866-922-6275



The Department of Defense Safe Helpline is available for 24/7 confidential counseling and support. Visit https://safehelpline.org/ or call 877-995-5247 for more information.