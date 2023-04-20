Fort Bragg Housing Services Office goes to bat for those who call the installation home

Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Jessica Taylor, housing services office housing manager assists Capt. Evan Razzano...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Jessica Taylor, housing services office housing manager assists Capt. Evan Razzano with the 82nd Airborne Division with his out-processing requirements at the Fort Bragg HSO, April 25. As the 2023 permanent change of station season picks up, the Fort Bragg Housing Services Office wants to ensure service members, their Families, and Department of Defense civilians receive a favorable and fair on-and-off-post experience. (U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – As the 2023 permanent change of station season picks up, the Fort Bragg Housing Services Office wants to ensure service members, their Families, and Department of Defense civilians receive a favorable and fair on-and-off-post experience.



The HSO is part of the garrison’s Directorate of Public Works and assists military personnel and their Families with all their on-and-off-post housing needs.



Reporting to the HSO is a requirement for all service members as part of the permanent change of station process. However, despite this requirement many service members remain unaware of the full extent of the services provided.



“Often times when I am interacting with a service member during their out-processing brief, I find in many cases they have had a challenging on-or-off post experience and did not know they could come to us for assistance,” explained Carrie Nix, HSO, housing manager. “The challenges faced range anywhere from rental pricing, difficult landlords, or local area safety concerns.”



Due to the demand of housing in the Fort Bragg market, the HSO is an especially valuable tool. The team has knowledge on the basic allowance for housing regulations, landlord and tenant laws, building and housing codes, local needs and market conditions, and landlord presence in North Carolina.



“We want Soldiers and Families to know we are here to serve them and help them with their housing situations,” said Nix. “Our team is available to assist them on a person-to-person basis to ensure their time at Fort Bragg is a pleasant one. If every Soldier could know the services we provide, we know we could make a big improvement to their overall quality of life.”



The housing team also provides a variety of housing related services including home search guidance on-and-off post, area orientation, reviews of housing listings, lease reviews, in-and-out processing, assistance with resolving landlord and tenant disputes, school information, utility waivers, and more.



“We want to ensure everyone who comes here can have a favorable housing experience that is in compliance with the Fair Housing Act,” said Nix. “The HSO team ensures the Fair Housing Act is being followed in the local market.”



The Fair Housing Act made discrimination in housing dealings unlawful. It prohibits discrimination in housing because of race, color national origin, religion, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, and familial status.



“Soldiers and their families are very important to us,” explained Nix. “It’s important to us that our Families don’t get taken advantage of because of their military status. And with April being National Fair Housing Month, what better way to celebrate than by doing what we can to make a Soldier’s experience here the best it can be.”



For more information about the Fort Bragg Housing Services Office call 910-396-1022.

For more information about fair housing rights, go to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Developments website at https://www.hud.gov/.



Story by Jessica Taylor, housing services office housing manager, Fort Bragg Directorate of Public Works