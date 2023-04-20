USAFE-AFAFRICA Commander Applauds the Readiness of Incirlik AB

Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris | U.S. Air Force Col. Calvin B. Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, welcomes Gen....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris | U.S. Air Force Col. Calvin B. Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, welcomes Gen. James B. Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 25, 2023. During his visit, Hecker met with 39th Air Base Wing and 10th Tanker Base Command leaders, held an all call to thank Airmen for assisting allies and defending NATO’s southern flank, and recognized 10 Titans for superior performance. The wing takes deliberate actions to confront global challenges in support of the National Defense Strategy to defend U.S. interests and allies along NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris) see less | View Image Page

Gen. James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, visited leaders and service members assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing and 10th Tanker Base Command at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 25, 2023.



Speaking at an all call, Hecker thanked Airmen for continuing to support our Allies and partners in defending NATO’s southern flank.



“The Airmen of the 39th Air Base Wing do an outstanding job supporting our NATO allies while defending NATO’s southern flank, and it is an honor to serve alongside them,” said Hecker. “Team Titan is a glowing example of how much we can accomplish when Airmen, Allies and mission partners work together as a cohesive and effective team.”



Hecker also recognized the wing’s immediate support to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts following the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye on Feb. 6.



“I was amazed at how the 39th Air Base Wing responded within hours.” said Hecker. “Team Titan came together on very-short notice to support our Turkish Allies following one of the largest natural disasters in recent memory. Your ability to create innovative solutions to unprecedented logistical challenges confirms my belief that Titans are truly larger than life.”



U.S. Air Force Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, echoed Hecker’s sentiments and praised his fellow Titans.



“I am truly honored to lead such a ready, reliable and responsive team of professionals,” said Powell.



“Titans understand the importance of our wing’s mission and how we can be called into action at any time. When our Turkish allies were affected by the earthquakes, Titans answered the call with great pride and without hesitation.”



Hecker also applauded and reinforced the critical role the 39th ABW has in strategic deterrence in the region.



“We rely heavily on the Airmen at the 39th Air Base Wing, and the units they host to ensure regional security,” Hecker said. “This location and the people that support the mission each day are critical in power projection across multiple areas of responsibility.”



USAFE-AFAFRICA's mission is to project power across air, space, and cyber domains, defend U.S. interests, demonstrate warfighting readiness, and forge partnerships in support of U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command campaign objectives.



The 39th ABW supports this mission by defending NATO’s southern flank under the auspices of Third Air Force, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and U.S. European Command. The wing projects global power through strategic deterrence, agile combat support and enduring partnerships to defend U.S. interests and allies.