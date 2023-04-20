Keeping Ramstein AB excellent

Service members from across the Kaiserslautern Military Community participated in Installation Excellence Day on April 18-19, 2023, to clean and spruce up work centers and living spaces at their respective bases.



Installation Excellence Day happens every year during Earth Week, said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Wilson, event coordinator from the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron. He said everyone who lives or works on Ramstein Air Base, Kapaun Air Station, and Landstuhl Regional Medical Clinic participated to clean both inside and out of their respective facilities with a ‘clean where you work’ and ‘clean where you live’ day.



“This allows facility managers and housing residents to clean inside and outside their buildings,” he said. “We do it to help with general maintenance and do our part by recycling what we don’t need anymore.”



Volunteers from 786th CES picked up biodegradable bags, bulk items such as old furniture, toys and appliances, Wilson said. In addition to getting rid of old or broken furniture, facility managers received help with basic landscaping.



Not only does Installation Excellence Day help the KMC with a “spring cleaning” of the bases, but it helps service members across the installations take ownership in their work centers and living spaces.



“It united our squadron through a focused goal: decluttering and freshening up our work environment,” said Airman 1st Class Dustin Huynh, 86th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician.



Not only does decluttering and cleaning create a tidier work environment and help increase the lifespan of office furniture, but Huynh said the more comfortable work environment boosts coworkers’ moods and overall productivity.



Spring cleaning is a great reset and start fresh as the year moves toward warmer months, but tidying up the installations is something that can be done year-round. Wilson said service members can borrow tools at the U-Fix-It store or call the CE customer service for assistance if it requires a little more expertise.



Over at the 86th CPTS, Huynh said their office tackled the larger tasks like weeding outside the building and walkways and deep cleaned all the windows, but they also have a schedule to regularly tidy up workspaces and keep the office clean year-round.



After Installation Excellence Day and with fresh, decluttered installations, the KMC is poised to execute the Global Gateway mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 07:24 Story ID: 443382 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping Ramstein AB excellent, by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.