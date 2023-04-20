U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden hosts German-American Flea Market



On Saturday, May 20, 2023, the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden will host a German-American flea market in the parking lot between the old PX and the Taunus Theater at Wiesbaden Hainerberg.



On that day, German and American sellers have the opportunity to offer their goods to a diverse audience between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Admission is free and open to all. Goods can only be sold and paid for in Euros (cash only).



Interested sellers can set up on one of the approximately 100 provided parking spaces at 7:30 a.m. on a first-come-first-serve basis (advance reservation is not possible). The space fee is €20 for three meters. Each additional meter costs an additional €4. The fee is due upon arrival of the seller at the space (cash only). Please note that for safety reasons it is not possible to depart your parking space before the official end of the flea market.



Please note that, for sellers and visitors, the only entrance to the site is on Berliner Straße, opposite the BRITA Arena. American food stand will offer traditional American food and beverages.



It is not permitted to bring weapons or similar items onto the premises.

*Please note that US ID Cardholders understand that the sale per item and tax-free used items may not exceed €25 if sold to a Host Nation buyer.



For questions, please contact Family and MWR Business Operations at 0611-143-548-9401 or 9499.

