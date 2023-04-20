Fort Hamilton Garrison workforce and community observe Earth Day 2023

Photo By Mark Getman | United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton joined the nation in observing Earth Day on...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton joined the nation in observing Earth Day on April 21, 2023, with the official observance day marked on April 22. The Garrison community contributed to the cause by helping to make Fort Hamilton beautiful with a litter pick-up, and footpath clean-up, in the morning. Earth Day events across the Army highlighted how the Army has invested in our planet through Army environmental programs. These events highlight the Army's proactive measures and collaboration with partners to adapt operations and steward Army lands. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton joined the nation in observing Earth Day on April 21, with the official observance day marked as April 22. This year's theme focused on "Invest in Our Planet."



During the morning hours, the Garrison community contributed to the cause by helping to make Fort Hamilton beautiful with a litter pick-up and footpath clean-up.



An Earth Day Fair celebrating the occasion with games, informational tables, and activities, was held on the Engeldrum Bluff in the afternoon, open to the entire garrison community.



Earth Day events across the Army highlighted how the Army has invested in our planet through Army environmental programs. These events highlight the Army's proactive measures and collaboration with partners to adapt operations and steward Army lands.



This ensures access and continued capability of ready and climate-resilient installations to support the national defense mission.



Pallavi Prayaga, Environmental Protection Specialist, Directorate of Public Works, and event coordinator emphasized the significance of Earth Day in raising awareness of environmental issues and ways to reduce our impact on the environment. "Earth Day presents the perfect opportunity to educate and motivate people to make a positive difference in the world," Prayaga said.



Volunteers from the Fort Hamilton Garrison community, including members of the civilian workforce, spent the day walking around the base, clearing up litter and debris to protect the lands and environmental resources entrusted to the Army.



"It's good to take a break from the office work and get out here to clean up the grounds. It's a small thing we can do to make a substantial impact on the environment," said Walter Wiggins, Fort Hamilton Resource Management Officer.



The event highlighted the importance of conservation practices and the need for everyone to do their part to create a sustainable future for generations to come.



As part of the ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, Fort Hamilton and its Installation Mission Partners will conduct a Spring Cleanup event from April 24, 2023, to April 28, 2023, involving as much of the Fort Hamilton community as possible.



Colonel Brian Jacobs, the Garrison Commander, praised the efforts of the workforce in taking time out of their schedules to participate in the clean-up efforts. "It's essential to ensure that our Soldiers, families, and civilians have a clean and safe environment to train, live, and work," he stated.



The Spring Cleanup effort will include indoor and outdoor public areas throughout the installation, and provide the opportunity to dispose of bulk refuse, shred unclassified files, and dispose of Non-Government Issued E-Waste, to ensure that Fort Hamilton truly looks like the "Face of America's Army in New York City”.



The Fort Hamilton community's Earth Day celebration is a testament to their dedication to environmental stewardship and their willingness to take action to protect the environment.



It is hoped that the community's efforts will inspire others to join in the cause, promoting a sustainable future for generations to come.



The Fort Hamilton community celebrated Earth Day with enthusiasm, learning new conservation practices, and pledging to protect the environment.