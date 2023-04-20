MCRD Marines Rescue Locals at Coronado Beach

Three Marines were relaxing on Coronado Beach, San Diego, California on Oct. 8, 2022, when they heard a call from a nearby surfer that two people were in distress out in the water.



Cpl. Kristina A. Bartosh, Cpl. Dennis E. Mitchell III, and Cpl. Brayden M. Hines, sprang into action upon seeing the two individuals, struggling to stay above the water. Bartosh, Mitchell and Hines, immediately rushed into the water to render assistance and aid.



The three Marines swam out to the two individuals who were caught in a riptide just offshore. “It was a father and a son being pulled by the riptide. They were struggling to swim back because of the strong current. When we got out there my adrenaline was already pumping so I wasn't really feeling how tired I was. As soon we got to them we tried to calm them down and make sure that they knew we were there to help”, said Bartosh.



After calming the father and son down, the Marines helped them swim diagonally out of the current and towards the shore, then performed a medical assessment and treated both for shock. The Marines remained with them until both had recovered and felt comfortable going on their way.



Mitchell gave credit to his Marine Corps training for his ability to aid during the rescue. “Even being basically swim qualified and having that background in combat and survival swimming definitely helped out. We had actually just done a swim ‘PT’ (physical training) the day prior which made me feel more comfortable in the water. The Marine Corps training made me feel more confident in my abilities”, said Mitchell.



When asked about their state of mind during the rescue, both marines said their training and instincts kicked them into action despite knowing the dangers and personal risk involved. “All I could think was - I need to do this. I have to do this”, said Bartosh. “You just have to dig deep in yourself and think about it as either you act or you don't act, and if you don't, then someone's going to die”. Mitchell added. “Be prepared for anything to happen. You never know when or where or what it's going to be. As long as you're always training for every circumstance like they always tell us to, then you know it will kick into effect when you need it most.”



Honor, courage and commitment are the ‘Core Values’ of every United States Marine. These Marines exhibited the highest level of commitment to these principals through an unwavering and selfless act of courage. Cpl. Bartosh, Cpl. Mitchell and Cpl. Hines, were awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for their actions on April 19, 2023.

