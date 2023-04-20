Making Every Step Count for Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month

Courtesy Photo | Glide in their Stride for a Crucial Cause… staff assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Glide in their Stride for a Crucial Cause… staff assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton made their pacing efforts count for a 30,000 Steps for Sexual Assault Awareness challenge, April 17-21, 2023. The event was held in conjunction with April designated as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and organized by the Sailors Against Sexual Harassment and Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions organizations (Courtesy photos) see less | View Image Page

When Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Timothy Lopez found out about a step challenge coming up at his command, he was more than prepared.



Lopez and other staff assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton made every step count for a 30,000 Steps for Sexual Assault Awareness challenge, April 17-21, 2023.



“My physical fitness goals already included at least that many steps. After I heard about the event I knew I could do it and contribute to the cause,” said Lopez, Grass Valley, California, who averages between 45,000 and 55,000 steps per week.



The event was held in conjunction with April designated as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and organized by the Sailors Against Sexual Harassment and Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions organizations.



“This SAAPM event very well for SASHA and we are so appreciative of the support we have received. The staff of NMRTC Bremerton and clinics allowed us to shine a light on the importance of sexual assault awareness and prevention. This event was extremely worthwhile, impactful and rewarding,” explained Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Grace Corn, of Kellyville, Oklahoma who helped organize the event, along with HM3 Karen Ortega Egusquiza.



Participants were asked to track their steps using a device of their choice – pedometer, watch, smartphone, etc. – and then bring the proof a receive a certificate of completion, as well as a goodie bag filled with SAAPM promotional handouts.



Depending on stride length, foot placement, pace and steps per minute average, a person logging 30,000 steps is accomplishing anywhere from a half marathon (13.1 miles) to 15.5 miles (25K).



Other events held at NMRTC Bremerton to highlight the importance of SAAPM included a Teal Ribbon Gorp photo, Teal Ribbon display, Denim Decoration display, Chalk the Walk, Teal Thursday, and a Sexual Assault Prevention Response Victim Advocate appreciation slated for April 28, 2023.



“We hope to continue this in the years to come,” added Corn.