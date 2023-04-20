Uber goes live onboard NAS JRB Fort Worth

NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas (April 25, 2023) —On Apr. 21, Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth authorized vetted and registered Uber drivers to access the installation for pickup and drop off of service members at select areas on the installation. The installation’s Uber ride-share program was launched in an effort to provide a safe and reliable mode of transportation to the personnel assigned to the installation.



The development of this plan took five months of coordination between the installation Security Department and Uber’s business development team. Petty Officer First Class Zachary Mullin helped spearhead the project.



“By bringing Uber to the installation we are attempting to prevent driving under the influence. This is an effort to make our community safer on and off the installation,” said Mullin.



To date, there are 187 Uber drivers registered and ready to provide a ride to and from authorized locations on the installation. Drivers can receive access to the installation by going through a criminal background check and registering for a Defense Biometric Identification System account through the Visitor Control Center (VCC).



Installation Security Officer, Lieutenant Jose Ramirez, expressed his gratitude to the team responsible for implementing the installation’s Uber ride-share program. “Forming a partnership with Uber creates an added level of safety to the personnel onboard NAS JRB Fort Worth, thanks in large part to the tremendous effort by the Installation Physical Security Team. It is no small feat to develop a program such as ride-share while meeting Department of Defense and Navy Force Protection requirements.”



“Thanks to the hard work spearheaded by Chief Petty Officer Darrick Finney, Petty Officer First Class Zachary Mullin, Petty Officer First Class Jordan Branch, and Petty Officer Second Class Garrett Hendricks, service members residing in the barracks, base housing, and personnel working on the installation will all benefit from being able to take advantage of a ride-share platform,” explained Ramirez.



Uber’s Head of Public Affairs Texas Harry Hartfield shared his enthusiasm about Uber launching on the installation. "We're excited to launch Uber at NAS JRB Fort Worth. Our hope is that the new service will make life easier for the brave men and women stationed at the base and ensure they have access to reliable transportation to and from the base. It's also a great opportunity for drivers in the Fort Worth area to make money on their own schedule, and we'd encourage people with base access to apply to drive."



To request an Uber on the installation simply download the Uber app and follow the prompts. Authorized locations on the installation include: Housing, Navy Gateway Inn and Suites, Navy Lodge, Barracks, Branch Medical, Fleet and Family, Navy Reserve Center, Gym, Aquatics Center, Library, Bowling Alley, Movie Theater, Lone Star Center, Chapel, Exchange, Commissary, 789 Senior Enlisted Training Facility, and the VCC.



For more information, contact the VCC at: ftwo_baseaccess@us.navy.mil



No Navy endorsement implied.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 14:38 Story ID: 443336 Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Uber goes live onboard NAS JRB Fort Worth, by Sandy Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.