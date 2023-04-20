SHARP navigates cultural change at Bayou Theater

Photo By Karen Sampson | Gus Gabriel, SHARP program director and lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for...... read more read more Photo By Karen Sampson | Gus Gabriel, SHARP program director and lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, starts a discussion about SHARP reporting procedures with Soldiers and Department of Defense civilians April 18 at the Bayou Theater, Fort Polk. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. — The Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Office hosted SHARP training for Fort Polk Soldiers and Department of Defense civilians with the purpose of changing perspectives and culture through education and training that develops positive organizational climate and a culture of dignity and respect. The sessions took place April 18-20 at the Bayou Theater.

“I am a recovering sexist,” said Dr. Roy Nafarrete, key speaker at the training and a retired U.S. Navy captain who leads Change the Culture, LLC., a program directly influenced by the SHARP program.

Nafarrete openly shares his history of treating people poorly who he assumed weak based on their gender, orientation or otherwise.

Although potentially a powerful way to start a conversation to some military personnel, it effectively opened the floor to audience participation.

In 2015, during active service, Nafarrete initiated the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s “Change the Culture” campaign. His method of confronting the root causes of destructive behaviors was considered far from the standard military training model.

He destigmatized discussions in the military environment about sexism, racism and homophobia in society and exposed how toxic social norms contribute to promoting unequal and acidic environments.

Now he commits himself to a campaign that shifts community mindset by promoting a culture of gender respect — where there is no tolerance for sexual assault, victims receive adequate support and protection and offenders are held appropriately accountable.

He emphasizes being introspective with actions in treating others and holding oneself accountable for behaviors that can alter a group’s reactionary behaviors and promote a positive and inclusive environment.

The Change the Culture sessions were alive with interaction and audience participation.

“Soldiers have mandated Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Program training every six months, and it isn’t always engaging or effective,” said Spc. Neichell Williamson, a medical supply specialist assigned to 115th Field Hospital, 32nd Hospital Center. “Dr. Nafarrete introduced himself, his brothers, parents and children and is open about whatever and whoever influenced the growth of his social norms.”

Williamson found Nafarrete’s honesty powerful.

“He owned his truth,” Williamson emphasized.

This navigation through the topic of responsibility shows the weight of how changing one’s idea of social norms and shifting mindset and behaviors is the holistic process vital to cultural change.

“The main priority of effort is awareness and prevention,” said Gus Gabriel, SHARP program director and lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk. “The intent of bringing Dr. Nafarrete for the SHARP discussion aligns with the DOD’s priority, eliminating negative behaviors.”

The SHARP program heads the Army’s actions in the prevention of and response to sexual harassment, sexual assault and associated retaliatory behaviors.

For SHARP assistance call (337) 531-1788.