Saluting Young Heroes: Walter Reed Celebrates Month of the Military Child

BETHESDA, Md. (April 25, 2023) When 12-year-old Jillian SeGraves was born at Walter Reed National Military Center (WRNMMC), she weighed 2.11 ounces and spent 12 weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Since then, her family has returned to Walter Reed for her care during cancer treatments. “We have moved several places but decided to return for a reason.”

Jillian’s father is in the military, and she said her two brothers intend to enlist. “Being a military child is great and brave because you know that your parents are helping people,” she shared.

During her recent stay at Walter Reed, Jillian got a chance to enjoy a butterfly mural in the dining facility (DFAC).

“It was so cute seeing this little girl get excited about the mural,” said Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Heather Cirrone. “It was the highlight of my day. Eventually, I would like to have children. I will start with one but watch me have twins. That would be hilarious,” Cirrone added.

During April, WRNMMC, along with all of the Department of Defense, celebrates the Month of the Military Child, recognizing the 1.6 million military children who face unique challenges because of the service of their parents or guardians. These challenges include frequent moves, long separations from parents, and celebrating holidays and milestones away from loved ones

Kisia Moore, supervisor of nutrition at Walter Reed’s DFAC said, “My kids are military kids, and I am a military kid. Last year, I made purple butterfly cupcakes. The purple is all of us, all branches, and I wanted to do something fun this year that we all can enjoy. The military kid in me said, ‘Just do it,’” she said regarding the butterfly mural.

President Joe Biden in his 2023 Presidential Proclamation for Month of the Military Child, stated, “Every day, military-connected children stand tall with pride for their parents and our nation. They make sacrifices – big and small – so their parents can continue to serve and protect this country. These young people represent the very best of America, and we will always be grateful for their service to our nation. May God bless our troops and their families, caregivers, and survivors.

"Taking Care of Our Military Children" is the theme of this year's Month of the Military Child campaign, an opportunity to focus on the lives of military children, youth and teens.

Walter Reed is at the forefront of taking care of military children through its Mother and Infant Care Center, which provides care to mothers and newborns; Pediatric, Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine program, which provides an array of services including newborn care, well-child care, and treatment of acute illnesses; and the Child and Adolescents Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic, here to help military families through multidisciplinary evaluations and treatment services across the diagnostic spectrum.

