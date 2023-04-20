Alcohol use is also risk factor for sexual assault

Courtesy Photo | April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Did you know alcohol is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Did you know alcohol is commonly linked with sexual violence? It can be a contributing risk factor leading to loss of inhibition, impaired judgment, and changes in ability to perceive a risky situation. (Graphic illustration courtesy Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen) see less | View Image Page

By Corey Fitzgerald and Rick Barton, Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND -- The National Sexual Violence Resource Center defines sexual violence, or SV, as forcing or manipulating someone into unwanted sexual activity without their consent. SV is a serious public health problem that affects every community in the United States and can happen to anyone regardless of age, gender or sexual orientation.



Broadly, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that over half of women and almost one in three men have experienced SV involving physical contact during their lifetime. The Department of Defense Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military, Fiscal Year 2021 shows that 1.5 percent of active-duty men and 8.4 percent of active-duty women have reported unwanted sexual contact.



Alcohol is commonly linked with SV; while it does not cause SV, alcohol can be a contributing risk factor leading to loss of inhibition, impaired judgment, and changes in the ability to perceive a risky situation. In the context of SV, the use of alcohol and other sedatives that impair a person’s physical and mental abilities can make it easier for an offender to commit a crime and more difficult for the victim, if impaired, to protect themselves and/or recall the assault. It is important to emphasize that SV is never the victim’s fault, regardless of whether the victim was sober or drinking when it occurred.



Studies by groups such as The Maryland Collaborative to Reduce College Drinking and Related Problems looked at colleges and alcohol-related SV incidents and showed that half of them occurred when the victim, offender, or both had been drinking. The Rapid Review of Alcohol-Related Sexual Assault/Harassment in the Military, published by the Defense Health Agency Psychological Health Center of Excellence, indicates that “alcohol use by a victim or alleged offender was a factor in 62 percent of incidents involving DOD women compared to 49 percent for DOD men.”



According to Own Your Limits, the DOD’s education campaign on responsible drinking, there are steps you can take to stay safe:



• Own your limit. Everyone’s drinking limit is different, so know your own as well as what a standard drink is.

• Be a role model and set an example for those around you by drinking responsibly and supporting their responsible drinking, too!

• Check in with your drinking. While you’re enjoying the evening, make sure to take a break to see how you’re doing. If you’ve had too much, switch to non-alcoholic beverages or have a friend or Battle Buddy help you get home.

• Have a plan…and a back-up plan. Before you start drinking, have a plan to eat food and drink water beforehand. Avoid drinking on an empty stomach, and be aware that alcohol can lead to dehydration.

• Feel empowered to say “no” to another drink. Just because everyone else may still be drinking doesn’t mean you have to. Be assertive, stick to your decision and learn how to say “no” to another drink.



If you are affected by sexual assault, get help 24/7 at the DOD Safe Helpline or call 877-995-5247 to talk to someone. Contact the DOD Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office for more information about how the military promotes readiness by eliminating sexual assault and ensuring excellence in victim advocacy and prevention efforts. If you are concerned about your alcohol use, the Community Resource Guide is a tool to connect you to substance abuse prevention and treatment resources.



The Defense Health Agency supports our Nation by improving health and building readiness – making extraordinary experiences ordinary and exceptional outcomes routine.



NOTE: The mention of any non-federal entity and/or its products is for informational purposes only, and not to be construed or interpreted, in any manner, as federal endorsement of that non-federal entity or its products.