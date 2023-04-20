LEAD employees honored during town hall

Photo By Pam Goodhart | 230418-A-BS696-8857 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Ricky L. Allbritton, commander,...... read more read more Photo By Pam Goodhart | 230418-A-BS696-8857 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Ricky L. Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, and Jesse Tressler, director of Public Works, LEAD, awards the Civilian Service Achievement Medal to David Hockenberry for his selection as the first quarter employee of the quarter during a town hall held April 18 at the LEAD headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG Pa. -- Letterkenny Army Depot recognized some of its top performers during a town hall held April 18.



Col. Ricky L. Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, presented David Hockenberry, a water treatment plant operator in the Directorate of Public Works, with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal in recognition of being named LEAD's Wage Grade employee of the quarter for the first quarter.



Hockenberry has been a member of the LEAD team since November 2004. As the subject matter expert for the water treatment plant with over 18 years of service, he brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership and dedication to the organization.



"This is a tremendous honor considering all the talented artisans and coworkers that perform amazing work throughout the depot on such a wide variety of machinery and vehicles," Hockenberry said. "It takes a team to accomplish the mission. I am honored to receive this award on behalf of myself and my teammates."



Allbritton also presented Carla Barnett, a transportation assistant in the Directorate of Supply and Transportation, with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal in honor of her selection as the General Schedule employee of the quarter for the first quarter.



Barnett began her career at the depot in 2008 and utilizes her positive attitude, selfless service and hard work to complete her duties.



"I just come in, do my job and assist others how I would like to be taken care of if I needed assistance," Barnett remarked. "My reward is the relationships with the people who count on me to ensure their shipments get where they're supposed to be when they're supposed to be here."



In addition to the employees of the quarter, Allbritton also awarded several additional employees for exceptional performance.



Meritorious Civilian Service Medal

Charles Fisher



Civilian Service Achievement Medal – U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command MVP

Jared Doyle



Civilian Service Commendation Medals

Kelly Barnes

Darren Holtry

Craig Kindlin

Susan Clever

Dianna Fryzlewicz

Donald Sites



Civilian Service Achievement Medals

Brenda Danfelt

Jin Kim

Zona Smith



Certificates of Achievement

Anthony Johnson

Michael Piper



Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. LEAD is a subordinate of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and is the Air and Missile Defense and Long-Range Precision Fires depot, supporting systems for the Department of Defense, foreign partners and industry. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and -operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



