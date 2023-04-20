NUWC Keyport hosts Technical Talk advocating innovation opportunities for our US Navy

Photo By Public Affairs Office | Andrew Wenzel (right) leads Angie Meier (left) through an AR/VR tool created by NUWC...... read more read more Photo By Public Affairs Office | Andrew Wenzel (right) leads Angie Meier (left) through an AR/VR tool created by NUWC Keyport to allow users to virtually explore and take apart an MK 48 Heavyweight Torpedo. On March 17, innovators at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport united to participate in a technical talk (TechTalk) advocating innovation opportunities for our US Navy to improve readiness and reliability. (US Navy photo by Angie Meier) see less | View Image Page

On March 17, innovators at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport united to participate in a technical talk (TechTalk) advocating innovation opportunities for our U.S. Navy to improve readiness and reliability. The event was a success, with 50-plus in-person and virtual attendees gathering to gain valuable insights into the latest emerging technologies and provide a conduit for further innovation and collaboration, in order to tackle the NUWC vision to expand the Navy’s undersea advantage.



“I could feel the audience’s excitement for these technologies during every presentation; it opened doors for enabling change and innovation in a positive light,” noted Abigail Magee, a NUWC Keyport Industrial Engineer and participant in the TechTalk.



During the TechTalk, attendees learned about various technologies with the potential to transform the way the Navy operates, such as:



• Robotics to improve maintenance operations.



• Data solutions including machine learning and artificial intelligence for sustainment of undersea weapons.



• Augmented reality/virtual reality solutions for system design and training.



• Internal podcasts as a way to improve employee communications.



• Data-driven cultural transformations underway (including studies, education and rotations).



This TechTalk was a culmination of efforts completed by a cohort of students in collaboration with the Naval Postgraduate School as part of their “Advocating Emerging Technologies” course requirements. This course offered NUWC’s technology professionals strategic skills for communicating specialized technical concepts and subject matter expertise. It aimed to transform subject matter expertise in a technical arena into communication that is immediately accessible to a non-technical audience.



Professor Britta Hale, Ph.D., Director of the Applied Cryptographic Engineering Lab and the Implementing Technological Change Program for the Naval Postgraduate School, further illuminated that “[i]t has been impressive to watch these subject experts transform into area leaders in driving technology change and adoption in their ideas throughout the ‘Advocating Emerging Technologies’ program. Their technical presentations during TechTalk each signaled a paradigm shift in the respective topic areas.”



NUWC's successful technical talk on emerging technologies for the Navy showcased the importance of effective communication when advocating for new technologies in a technical field and demonstrated the potential of emerging technologies to transform the way the Navy operates.



Editor’s note: Angie Meier contributed to this article.



-KPT-



About Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

NUWC Keyport provides advanced technical capabilities for test and evaluation, in-service engineering, maintenance and industrial base support, fleet material readiness, and obsolescence management for undersea warfare to expand America’s undersea dominance.