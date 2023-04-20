Kirtland AFSA Chapter Wins Small Chapter of the Year

The Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter

1201 at Kirtland Air Force Base was recently recognized as the association’s Division 6 Legislative Chapter of the Year for 2022.





Master Sgt. Joseph Romero, 377th Air Base Wing/Wing Staff Agency, president of the chapter explains how winning this award was only possible because of the unique and diverse team members they have in their chapter.



“This chapter is really cool, this chapter is team Kirtland we have members from the 150th (Special Operations Wing ), the 58th (Special Operations Wing), the 377th, members from the nuclear center, the safety center, and members that are retired civilians. “Everybody comes together to make something happen,” said Master Sgt. Romero.



Kirtland AFSA Chapter 1201 had to beat out five other chapters to win chapter of the year. Now Master Sgt. Romero, along with the other 436 members, is in the running for the International AFSA award, which will be announced at the AFSA Symposium this summer.



The chapter meets every third Wednesday of the month at 1130 at the Kirtland bowling alley.



The Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) is a non-profit organization that represents the professional and personal interests of people who served and are currently serving in the United States Air Force.

