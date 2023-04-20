Airmen inspire resilience in military children

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – For military children, saying goodbye to their parents is something they know all too well, which is why the 23rd Force Support Squadron is scheduled to host the Kids Deployment Line on April 29, 2023, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.



The goal of this event is to educate the families of Moody AFB while having a fun time in the process. It’s a light hearted event that will provide insight into what their parents have to do in order to deploy.



“Not only is this event important to help build resilience in our military families,” said Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Kanapaux, 23rd FSS readiness noncommissioned officer. “But it also shows the kids what mom and dad do when they are at work on base.”



With April being the Month of the Military Child, this event is Moody's way for children of service members to step inside their parents shoes for the day.



“My husband went from being in a non-deployable position to the Base Defense Group and was gone more often than not over the last five years,” said Lauren Paster, spouse and event attendee. “Add in a short tour, and our entire family dynamic has changed. The kids deployment line has been a great and fun way for our kids to see what their father does when he’s away while also getting to interact with other children experiencing similar hardships.”



The event will begin with a mock pre-deployment brief, followed by breaking out into teams to go on a scavenger hunt in the Air Park. They will be greeted by professionals from the various squadrons on base to articulate what Moody AFB and the aircraft are capable of in a kid friendly way.



“I love being a part of this event, we have a great time with the kids,” Kanapaux said. “It’s always great to give back to Moody AFB in whatever way we can.”



Following the end of the event, there will be some food available as well as an opportunity for parents to speak with the Military and Family Readiness Center staff about other deployment resources available.



“We hope that they leave with a better understanding that will translate to an understanding of what mom and dad are dealing with during deployment,” Kanapaux said. “Overall, it will shine a light on the process and can foster conversations inside the family of what to expect and how to cope with the separation during the deployment.”



To sign up, follow this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0E4DADA623A3FD0-kids

