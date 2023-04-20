EPU 104 NAVY RESERVISTS ASSIST MSC IN GERMANY

Photo By Christina Johnson | Master-at-Arms Chief Petty Officer James Fitzpatrick from Expeditionary Port Unit...... read more read more Photo By Christina Johnson | Master-at-Arms Chief Petty Officer James Fitzpatrick from Expeditionary Port Unit (EPU) 104, based out of New Castle, Delaware, watches as SS Gopher State (T-ACS 4), a U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration auxiliary crane ship, arrives at the pier, Port of Nordenham, Germany, April 12. EPUs provide personnel to MSC port offices to assist with sealift operations wherever and whenever needed. see less | View Image Page

(NORDENHAM, Germany) U.S. Navy Reserve personnel from Expeditionary Port Unit (EPU) 104, based out of New Castle, Delaware, assisted Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) in offloading SS Gopher State (T-ACS 4), a Maritime Administration auxiliary crane ship, April 12.



In the U.S. Department of Defense’s continual support of real-world events, deliveries to various locations in Europe have nearly doubled in the past year. These shipments require coordination from MSCEURAF prior to arrival, at the pier and on the port. For this mission, Willie Jones, an MSCEURAF Marine Transport Specialist (MTS), received additional support from EPU 104.



“I personally love it,” said Master-at-Arms Chief Petty Officer James Fitzpatrick, senior enlisted leader of the team of three sent to assist and train at the Port of Nordenham, Germany. “The mission gives you a good sense that you are contributing to make a difference.”



The Navy Reserve mission for MSC is to provide EPUs for operations which require additional manpower not normally required during sustained peacetime operations, and are MSC's manpower solution for surge mission sets. MSC has 15 EPUs aligned under five area commanders.



When mobilized, reservists quickly take charge of establishing MSC port offices to assist with sealift operations wherever and whenever needed.



“Going out where the Navy needs your support,” added Fitzpatrick, a 3rd generation police officer in Utica, New York, “feels like it’s a better contribution to the bigger picture.”



MSC operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships, replenishes U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea and moves military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.