Reserve Intel Center Denver Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo (April 21, 2022) – Maj. Gen. Chad J. Parker, the Military and Mobilization Assistant to the Director Defense Intelligence Agency, joined Rear Adml. Greg Emery, Commander of Naval Information Force Reserve (CNIFR), as his guest for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Joint Reserve Intelligence Center (JRIC) Denver April 21, 2023.

The newly renovated JRIC Denver, located on the Buckley Space Force Base, marked the official opening of its $16 million construction project that took 3.5 years to get to this point, adding 22,000 square feet of classified space with redundant critical infrastructure. As one of the nine Navy resourced facilities, the JRIC Denver is a proud contributor to the Navy Reserves and the Joint Reserve Intelligence Program, providing drill and operational facilities for the men and women of the Joint Reserve Force.

"Our first and only priority is warfighting readiness," said Rear Adml. Emery. "We are ready to deliver strategic depth through our highly skilled and experienced Sailors and we deliver this capability and capacity to the Navy and Joint Forces."

The JRIC Denver serves as a key training partner for the Navy Reserve units supporting SPACECOM, INDOPACOM, COMPACFLT, COMTENTHFLT, and the Office of Naval Intelligence. The JRIC Denver is also a proud partner and location for Task Force Fireguard, an initiative with the U.S. Forest Service that uses imagery and other capabilities to detect wildfires, notify authorities, and create products for firefighting networks nationwide.

"We are really proud of our investment in the future of support and warfighting readiness of all the personnel here at JRIC Denver," added Rear Adml. Emery. "I want to personally thank Maj. Gen. Parker for his partnership and support for the Navy contribution to his Joint Reserve Intelligence Program."

Maj. Gen. Parker manages the Joint Reserve Intelligence Program consisting of 28 JRICs located nationwide and oversees 1,200 Reserve Component personnel within DIA.

CNIFR, provides Navy and joint service customers with skilled, trained and ready Information Warfare Reserve professionals in support of mobilization, contingency and peacetime operations.



