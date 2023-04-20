Womack team wins 2023 Medical Readiness command, East Best Leader Competition

Courtesy Photo | Medical Readiness Command, East held the 2023 Best Leader Competition at Fort Bragg,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Medical Readiness Command, East held the 2023 Best Leader Competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 23. The competition was designed to recognize and reward the best leaders within the command and featured a series of challenges that tested participants' leadership skills and abilities. U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Beeman see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, NC -- Medical Readiness Command, East held the 2023 Best Leader Competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 23. The competition was designed to recognize and reward the best leaders within the command and featured a series of challenges that tested participants' leadership skills and abilities.



After a grueling four days of competition, the Womack Army Medical Center team emerged victorious. Team members included 1st Lt. Nikkolas Chandarlis, a registered dietitian and Production & Food Services deputy chief; Staff Sgt. Ethan Locklear, radiology specialist; Sgt. Dantoni Lebron Rodriguez, Sterile Processing Department NCOIC; Spc. Angel Olea, Four South licensed practical nurse; Spc. Lukas Steele, combat medic; and Pfc. Bryton Owen, pharmacy technician.



The best leader competition promotes esprit de corps throughout the Army, while recognizing Soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers that demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the warrior ethos and prove they are ready responsive and relevant.



The WAMC team demonstrated exceptional leadership skills throughout the competition, above 12 other teams consisting of 71 other competitors. They excelled in challenges that tested their ability to lead under pressure, communicate effectively, and work as a team.



“I have been taught a great amount from my fellow Soldiers on the BLC team, and their insight has grown my confidence as a Soldier,” said Chandarlis. “I believe this competition proved to us that if you prepare with humility and compete with confidence, you will exceed your expectations.”



A few competition events included, combat water survival, qualification range, oral board, a 9-mile foot march, a written test, night land navigation, and a mystery event.



“It feels great to win,” said Steele. “It feels like a great weight has been taken off my shoulders, but it doesn’t stop here. We have another level to focus on. We did our celebration and now we move on from it and continue to train hard. The most satisfying event had to be crossing the creek in the boat. The water just felt amazing.”



The team's dedication and commitment to excellence were evident in every challenge they faced, and their performance was a testament to the high standards of leadership within the Medical Readiness Command, East.



Each team member was presented with an Army commendation medal, an extra-large wooden “Thor” war hammer, a commander’s coin of excellence, a tandem jump with the Golden Knights Parachute Team, a Sergeant Audie Murphy Club coin, and a Trophy.



As the winners of the MRC East Best Leader competition, the Womack Army Medical Center team will serve as ambassadors for the command, representing the best of the best in leadership, and advance to represent MRC-East in Germany at the 2023 Medical Command Best Leader Competition, next month.