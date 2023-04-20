Port Everglades Fleet Week host STEM Summit

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – The Fleet Week Port Everglades team hosted a STEM summit Monday, April 23 for Junior Reserves Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadets from Broward County Florida schools. The one-half day event sought to help the cadets learn from military personnel and business leaders how STEM learning can impact future careers.



The event was a joint effort between the visiting military ships, the school system and Broward Navy Days. All the students received tours on board one of the ships before heading into the port terminal to participate in a number of STEM oriented stations from local business to showcase modern technology. The inside portion was kicked-off with a welcome from Fleet Week’s senior officer.



“Science and technology is the root of how we operate many of our military services but at the end of the day it’s about the smart men and women that not only use it but develop it.” Said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Tom Williams, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 2.



Following his welcome to the students, Williams presented a plaque to the director of the JROTC and Military Programs for Broward County Schools, Lt. Col. Kenneth Green.



“I was in JROTC myself when I was in high school,” Green said. “We have the opportunity to bridge the gap of students that don’t necessarily fit into other school activities.”



More than 800 students from Broward County Schools escorted by 100 active-duty military with technical backgrounds participated in showcasing their roles on their ships.



“I am Enlisting in the Navy as an Aviation Mechanic,” said Daniel Osorio, from JP Tatavella High School. “I am very excited and nervous but looking forward to the future.”



Students received demonstrations from various science and technology outlets to include drones, robotics and virtual reality technology.



For more information visit http://www.BrowardNavyDaysInc.org/ or on Facebook at Fleet Week Port Everglades

